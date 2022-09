MERCER (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail near Mercer may be closing just before the season after a a=landowner has pulled their permit. A letter to the Mercer Area Sno-goers from the landowners state that the property owners have endured noise of the machines and trespassers not staying on the trail on the section of Trail 17 and Trail 12. This section runs through their property just north of Mercer.

MERCER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO