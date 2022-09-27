ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England, ND

New England, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New England.

The Dickinson High School basketball team will have a game with New England High School on September 27, 2022, 15:00:00.

Dickinson High School
New England High School
September 27, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Dickinson High School basketball team will have a game with New England High School on September 27, 2022, 16:15:00.

Dickinson High School
New England High School
September 27, 2022
16:15:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

