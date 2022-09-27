New England, September 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Dickinson police have an arrest warrant for a suspect in a 2016 armed robbery at Lucky’s Tesoro gas station, thanks to DNA evidence. According to authorities, an employee of the gas station was robbed at gunpoint by a white male on March 29, 2016, who fled on foot. At that time, […]

