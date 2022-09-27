ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Pequannock Township, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Pequannock Township, NJ
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
