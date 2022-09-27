Read full article on original website
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts
Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair. Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Caroline Anton added on a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn...
Hudson County boys soccer for Sept. 29: 10 seed Secaucus, 12 seed Dickinson move on
Daniel Grudkov had a hat trick and an assist for 10th-seeded Secaucus as it defeated 15th-seeded Snyder 8-1 in the play-in round of the Hudson County Tournament. Juan Leon Morales, Jacob Yearty, Michael Perez and Dev Chandarana had goals as well. Leoul Melis and Youcef Abada tallied an assist each and Jaden Bradley had four saves in goal.
Bergen County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Park Ridge beats Emerson Boro (PHOTOS)
Zach Mallis scored twice to help Park Ridge take a 3-1 victory over Emerson Boro, in Emerson. Park Ridge (4-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. NIck Fuchs also scored in the win. Emerson Boro fell to 4-4 on the season. Lyndhurst 2, Rutherford 2. Lyndhurst and Rutherford played to a...
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Passaic County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hawthorne Christian advances in PCT
Brett Littel, A.J. Mark and Landon Hawthorne scored goals for ninth-seeded Hawthorne Christian in its 3-0 win over 17th-seeded Passaic Charter in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in Hawthorne. Zach Burres recorded eight saves in the shutout. Hawthorne Christian will play eighth-seeded Lakeland in the first round.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Kearny, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hudson County Tournament. The top four seeds - Kearny, Union City, St. Peter’s Prep and Harrison - were awarded byes into the quarterfinals. BRACKET: HUDSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The play-in round begins Thursday,...
Hudson County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Hoboken has offensive explosion
Sydney White paced Hoboken with two goals in its 6-0 win over McNair in Jersey City. Hannah Berman, Teagan Clark and Alexandra White added one goal and one assist each in the victory while Emma Conway had one goal and two assists. Mia Naranjo stopped seven shots in the shutout.
Hunterdon County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: South Hunterdon wins one-goal game
Luis Sanchez scored the game-winner three minutes left in overtime for South Hunterdon in its 3-2 win over Belvidere in Lambertville. Kyle Ingersoll added two goals for South Hunterdon on a driven ball from 20 yards out and on a bending ball into the corner of the net from 30 yards out.
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Girls Soccer: Prep B Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Prep B seeds have been finalized and Rutgers Prep is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the semifinal round will played on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 1-Rutgers Prep. 2-Newark Academy.
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Notre Dame edges Hopewell Valley
Clementine Bowden scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and Amanda Dressel also found the cage as Notre Dame slipped past Hopewell Valley 2-1 in Trenton. Ellie Marrone had an assist and Adeline Ihlefeld made two saves as Notre Dame improved to 5-1.
