Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15, Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road. The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m. The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of […]
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
Las Vegas police seek to identify hospitalized man found at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park. The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital. He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, […]
Sheriff Lombardo to speak on capture of escaped inmate
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has announced plans to hold a press conference to discuss the apprehension of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Thursday.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Police to reopen streets after investigation into suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.
8newsnow.com
Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide
Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman killed in murder-suicide. Friend spreads awareness after North Las Vegas woman …. Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip …. Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted …. Attorney: No resignation from Robert Telles. Newly formed A.R.C organization focuses...
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
8newsnow.com
'That’s betrayal,' People living near prison of escaped murderer awaiting transparency from NDOC
Though the convicted murderer who escaped a prison northwest of Las Vegas was recaptured Wednesday night, those living closest to the facility fear it could happen again. They worry they wouldn’t know about it, again.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police respond to 6 deadly overdoses in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening that officers responded to six overdose deaths in the last 36 hours. LVMPD said at least four of the overdoses were fentanyl-related. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 56,000...
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
