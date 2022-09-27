ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
nevadabusiness.com

Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction

(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
8 News Now

Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road. The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m. The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of […]
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police respond to 6 deadly overdoses in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday evening that officers responded to six overdose deaths in the last 36 hours. LVMPD said at least four of the overdoses were fentanyl-related. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 56,000...
8 News Now

North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
