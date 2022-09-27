ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City firefighters receive protective hoods to prevent cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters run headfirst into dangerous situations, oftentimes putting their lives at risk to save another person. But that danger doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. In fact, one of the major health concerns for firefighters is cancer. “Firefighters have a 9% greater chance...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced

PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
lincolnparishjournal.com

LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sports tourism could be on the rise in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is one of the many hubs of outdoor tourism in the Black Hills, but when it comes to sports it seems there is room for improvement. Visit Rapid City is working to change that by bringing a sports commission to the area. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Club for Boys has safe options for teens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the Club for Boys opened its doors in 1963, its mission has been to try and keep kids busy after school, and a program that developed throughout that time was Older Boys After Hours, a program centered around teenagers. The program, held every Friday,...
RAPID CITY, SD
slhn.org

SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota

A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
B102.7

Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend

One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
kotatv.com

12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
MARSHALL, MN
kotatv.com

Library card sign-up month at the Rapid City Public Library offers access to more than books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is library card sign-up month. “During the month of September, we encourage our community to sign up for or renew their library cards,” said Laurinda Tapper, the public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library. “Everyone who does will be entered to win one of three Kindles! This is also a time we like to highlight the access and education libraries provide as well as the tremendous value they are to the community.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

newscenter1.tv

kotatv.com

KOTA Noem Announcement

Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
CUSTER, SD

