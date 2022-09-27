Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
MLive.com
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season
While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
jtv.tv
I-94/Concord Road Interchange Bridge Work Begins Today
This work is part of the I-94 Jackson project rebuilding nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion, and Parma in Jackson County. This work will require closing Concord Road under I-94. Traffic will be detoured via the Michigan Avenue interchange. Motorists should expect delays. The closure goes into effect...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Donna O’Neill, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Stephen Osmond, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Jim Dolsen & Jeff Hawley, US Staffing. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from September 27) Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
jtv.tv
Events of September 30, October 1, 2, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Shop farm fresh produce from local farmers, including vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers. Seasonal products including fall decor, pumpkins, craft and home goods. Presented by the Downtown Development Authority. Grand River Pavilion, in front of Grand River Brewery, corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, downtown Jackson.
WKHM
Voice Contestant and Grass Lake Native Brayden Lape Full Interview
Brayden Lape is a name you may have heard locally if you follow high school sports. He’s a quarterback for Grass Lake High School, a threat on the hard court and on the mound for the Warriors baseball team. Now you can add singer to that list as Lape made his debut on NBC’s The Voice this week.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Legacy of longtime Jackson boxing teacher continues at new gym
JACKSON, MI -- Karinn Davis was in fourth grade when he was bullied for the first time. Born in Benton Harbor as one of six kids to a single mother, Davis remembers being chased home from school by a group of kids nearly everyday. But his life would change when his uncle took him to the FireHouse Gym in Benton Harbor. Boxing built his self confidence, built his discipline and helped him overcome his insecurities, Davis said.
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, September 29, 2022
Ella Patio Party. 5 PM to 7 PM. Be a part of Ella’s final summer Patio Party with a delicious menu from Shorties Sweet Eats & Treats Catering along with cocktails from the Patio’s cash bar. Relax to the musical stylings of Steve Berekmeir, and view the stars with our telescopes and special guest astrophysicist, Travis Marlow. Cost: Free for Ella Sharp Museum members and kids 10 and under (with adult). Non-members – $10 per person. Limited capacity – RSVP required. Learn more and register here: https://bit.ly/patioparties.
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked to...
Comments / 0