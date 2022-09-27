ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

MLive.com

Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
JACKSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

I-94/Concord Road Interchange Bridge Work Begins Today

This work is part of the I-94 Jackson project rebuilding nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion, and Parma in Jackson County. This work will require closing Concord Road under I-94. Traffic will be detoured via the Michigan Avenue interchange. Motorists should expect delays. The closure goes into effect...
PARMA, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson County, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Donna O’Neill, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Stephen Osmond, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Jim Dolsen & Jeff Hawley, US Staffing. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from September 27) Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
jtv.tv

Events of September 30, October 1, 2, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Shop farm fresh produce from local farmers, including vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers. Seasonal products including fall decor, pumpkins, craft and home goods. Presented by the Downtown Development Authority. Grand River Pavilion, in front of Grand River Brewery, corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Legacy of longtime Jackson boxing teacher continues at new gym

JACKSON, MI -- Karinn Davis was in fourth grade when he was bullied for the first time. Born in Benton Harbor as one of six kids to a single mother, Davis remembers being chased home from school by a group of kids nearly everyday. But his life would change when his uncle took him to the FireHouse Gym in Benton Harbor. Boxing built his self confidence, built his discipline and helped him overcome his insecurities, Davis said.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, September 29, 2022

Ella Patio Party. 5 PM to 7 PM. Be a part of Ella’s final summer Patio Party with a delicious menu from Shorties Sweet Eats & Treats Catering along with cocktails from the Patio’s cash bar. Relax to the musical stylings of Steve Berekmeir, and view the stars with our telescopes and special guest astrophysicist, Travis Marlow. Cost: Free for Ella Sharp Museum members and kids 10 and under (with adult). Non-members – $10 per person. Limited capacity – RSVP required. Learn more and register here: https://bit.ly/patioparties.
JACKSON, MI

