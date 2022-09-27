ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Public Service Authority customers on boil water advisory until further notice

By Karlton Clay, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZUvR_0iBQJygd00

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Customers on Valley Public Service Authority water system are under a boil water advisory until further notice, the water system told WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Monday.

The following roads are currently affected:

  • Monroe Street
  • Dewey Street
  • Malta Place
  • Rusty Lane
  • Johnson Boulevard
  • Elizabeth Street
  • Polatty Street
  • Howlandville Road from Marie Drive to Augusta Road

Some customers along these roads have had their water interrupted, the system says this is due to unforseen system repairs. The service will slowly come back online to all customers, but the pressure may be low until the service returns to normal.

Officials say once the water service has been restored, the customers who live in these areas that experienced an interruption in their water service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

According to the general manager, there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

ALSO ON WJBF: Programming changes for high school football coverage due to Ian

The general manager states that as a precautionary measure, the customers of the water system that have experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise.

The general manager also advises that any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say that they are presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If anyone has any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

