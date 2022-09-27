ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs PG Ricky Rubio hoping for return from ACL tear in December

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8tB2_0iBQJo6b00
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio, who suffered a torn left ACL last December, is hopeful he can return to action this December but won’t put a timetable on it, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes.

“I wanted to be ready for training camp but I knew it was impossible,” Rubio said. “Talking with my trainers and medical staff, they say 10-12 months but it’s a long range. It changes every week. At the end of the day, putting a date on it, for me personally, I

need it. But I think it’s not good to put a date when I’m going to be back.”

Rubio returned to Cleveland on a three-year, $18.4M contract.

We have more from the Central Division:

  • Pistons GM Troy Weaver believes that after a complete overhaul during his regime, the roster is well-stocked at every position, James Edwards III of The Athletic writes. “I feel like we finally have a full complement of players,” he said. “The first two years, we didn’t. It’s my job to make sure we have a roster in place that can come out and compete. I feel like we have a full complement of players, so we can go out and compete now. We’ll be short in experience in some areas, but I’m excited about the roster and where we are.”
  • Pistons second-year guard Cade Cunningham has added nearly 20 pounds and he believes he’ll be more prepared to handle the physicality of the league. “Having a stronger body … it’s a lot harder to get hurt,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to take more bumps and handle the physicality of the NBA. I’ll be a lot more prepared for it this year.”
  • Patrick Williams is excited that the Bulls have high expectations for him after an injury-marred season. However, he’s not trying to approach it any differently, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times writes. “I look at every year as a make or break year,” Williams said. “I looked at my rookie year that way, second year and this year is the exact same way.”
  • Bucks forward Joe Ingles could return to action as early as December, according to GM Jon Horst, ESPN’s Jamal Collier tweets. Ingles, who signed a one-year, $6.5MM contract with Milwaukee early in free agency, is recovering from a torn ACL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Nate Hinton To Sign Exhibit 10 Contract With Cavs

Former Mavericks and Pacers guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers and will attend training camp, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. Hinton is expected to compete for a spot on the 15-man opening night roster. While the Cavaliers have 16 other players on the roster, only 12 have fully guaranteed contracts. They also have both two-way slots filled.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics waive veteran forward Bruno Caboclo

The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bucks Township, OH
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Celtics signed Jake Layman, Justin Jackson to one-year contracts

When they signed with the Celtics, Jake Layman and Justin Jackson both received one-year, minimum-salary contracts that are non-guaranteed. However, the terms of those agreements are slightly different — Layman got an Exhibit 10 clause in his contract, while Jackson’s deal is an Exhibit 9, Hoops Rumors has learned.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign Ibou Badji To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Bucks have signed undrafted rookie Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources tell our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Badji, who turns 20 next month, spent the 2021/22 season with Forca Lleida CE of the LEB Oro, Spain’s second league. In 37 games (19.9 MPG) last season, the Senegalese center averaged 8.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 1.2 BPG, according to his NBA.com draft profile.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Ricky Rubio
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign former first-rounder Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

The Suns have signed free-agent forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team announced in a press release Saturday. Phoenix also confirmed the signing of Frank Jackson, who reportedly inked a non-guaranteed contract with the team. Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game with the Hawks last season....
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

NBA 'One-and-Done' rule likely to remain for several years

The “One-and-Done” rule will likely remain intact for several years, even if changes are made in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports in a Twitter thread. Lowering the current 19-and-over draft age is a significant part of NBA/NBPA CBA discussions — which have already...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics showed 'a little interest' in LaMarcus Aldridge

Following Danilo Gallinari‘s ACL tear and Robert Williams‘ knee surgery, it remains to be seen whether the Celtics will look to fortify their frontcourt with a free agent addition. If they do, it is possible veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be one of their targets. During a...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Acl#The Central Division#Athletic
Hoops Rumors

Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

The Celtics have officially announced in a press release (Twitter link) that they have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, as had been expected. Ominously, the club also announced that the team would decide Udoka’s long-term fate with the franchise “at a later date.”
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets, Dennis Smith Jr. agree to one-year deal

The Hornets have agreed to sign Dennis Smith Jr. to a one-year contract, agent Daniel Hazan tells Shams Charania of The Athletic. Smith’s deal will be non-guaranteed, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Smith averaged 15.2 PPG and 5.2 APG...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Kyler Edwards Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Pistons

Undrafted rookie guard Kyler Edwards has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons, his agents Aman Dhesi and Maurice Johnson tell our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Edwards, 23, reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs the day after the draft, but that deal was never officially completed. He also spent Summer League with San Antonio, though he didn’t get much playing time — he averaged 8.6 MPG in four games, per RealGM.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Robert Sarver's sale of Suns not likely to be a fast process

Robert Sarver has announced his intention to sell the Suns and the NBA’s Phoenix Mercury, but it’s not likely to be a fast process, tweets Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Sources tell Shelburne that it could take months to go through the process of getting a new ownership group in place. Sarver has been suspended for a full year, so vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will continue to run the team until a sale is complete.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jazz to sign Cody Zeller to training-camp deal

The Jazz will sign Cody Zeller to a training-camp deal, according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Zeller, 29, began his NBA career in 2013 with Charlotte and remained with the Hornets through the 2020-21 season. He signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract with the Trail Blazers last season and appeared in 27 games off the bench before suffering right patellar avulsion fracture.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for offensive language

The NBA has fined Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $40K for his use of “offensive and derogatory language” on social media, per a press release. The fine is in response to a now-deleted video that Edwards posted to his Instagram account earlier this month. Edwards used homophobic language in the video, describing a group of people as “queer.” After removing the video, the former No. 1 overall pick apologized for recording and posting it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy