Cavs PG Ricky Rubio hoping for return from ACL tear in December

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio, who suffered a torn left ACL last December, is hopeful he can return to action this December but won’t put a timetable on it, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes.

“I wanted to be ready for training camp but I knew it was impossible,” Rubio said. “Talking with my trainers and medical staff, they say 10-12 months but it’s a long range. It changes every week. At the end of the day, putting a date on it, for me personally, I

need it. But I think it’s not good to put a date when I’m going to be back.”

Rubio returned to Cleveland on a three-year, $18.4M contract.

