The Verge

Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design

Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
yankodesign.com

Teenage Engineering’s latest gizmo is a turntable designed for children to record and produce vinyls on

You can be a hipster, but you’ll never be a ‘five-year-old recording on vinyls’ hipster. Well, it’s official. Teenage Engineering may just be the coolest, most inventive company out there in the tech space. Not only have they given us some incredibly uplifting audio gadgets from their own hardware brand, the company’s also collaborated with brands like IKEA and Nothing to create new products that marry fun and functionality in unique new ways. Teenage Engineering’s latest product, however, expands to a demographic that audio tech never really considered – kids. The PO-80 Record Factory Kit is a record cutter that engraves audio onto 5″ vinyl discs, giving kids the ability to record their own LPs the old-fashioned way, quite like how millennials made mixtapes and burned their own CDs. The Record Factory, created in collaboration with Yuri Suzuki, lets you engrave and playback 5″ discs with an ultra-analog lo-fi sound. This isn’t studio-grade equipment, after all, but it does add a creamy muffled, effect to your audio that totally sounds like the 40s and 50s in a nutshell.
Android Authority

I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus

With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
France 24

Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week

The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
yankodesign.com

Vertical turntable idealised to present music in a way we wouldn’t think twice before taking home

A turntable skimmed the aesthetics and delivered music with additional gadgetry which perhaps record players did as a cohesive unit. However, the transition is more modern and timelier. Now, to fill some sort of void left out by the fast transition from traditional to modern; Blok is an aesthetic that visions turntable, and the notion of music, in a way you and I wouldn’t think twice before taking home.
laptopmag.com

How Personalized Spatial Audio actually works — how to use the AirPods’ best feature

Personalized Spatial Audio is a much talked-about feature of Apple’s AirPods line, especially the AirPods Pro 2. But how does it actually work?. Because I know the company has been quick to brag about what spatial audio does — using the accelerometer and gyroscope in your iOS device, alongside tiny adjustments of audio frequencies in each ear to simulate a sphere of sound around you, which changes as you turn your head.
yankodesign.com

New Kindle finally lets you write notes on your ebooks

There are three kinds of book lovers (at least in terms of format): those who still prefer print above all else, those who are wholly digital, and those that can work with both. I am of course, the last one. And those that are ebook readers and hybrid readers, the Kindle is a holy grail. The E-Ink display is the closest that you can get to an actual book and is better for the eyesight and concentration of readers as compared to normal tablets. Now, we’re getting the next step in the Kindle evolution and it has got me reaching for my wallet and that pre-order button.
Engadget

Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe

Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds

A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
Engadget

Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa

While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
daystech.org

Amazon’s new devices go big on entertainment

Overnight Amazon launched plenty of units geared toward bettering your leisure expertise. An all-new Echo Studio, Fire Cube TV, Voice Remote and huge display screen Kindle headline the bulletins and present the intent of the brand new units. Echo Studio. One of the early criticisms of sensible audio system is...
yankodesign.com

These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables

There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
