Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
yankodesign.com
Teenage Engineering’s latest gizmo is a turntable designed for children to record and produce vinyls on
You can be a hipster, but you’ll never be a ‘five-year-old recording on vinyls’ hipster. Well, it’s official. Teenage Engineering may just be the coolest, most inventive company out there in the tech space. Not only have they given us some incredibly uplifting audio gadgets from their own hardware brand, the company’s also collaborated with brands like IKEA and Nothing to create new products that marry fun and functionality in unique new ways. Teenage Engineering’s latest product, however, expands to a demographic that audio tech never really considered – kids. The PO-80 Record Factory Kit is a record cutter that engraves audio onto 5″ vinyl discs, giving kids the ability to record their own LPs the old-fashioned way, quite like how millennials made mixtapes and burned their own CDs. The Record Factory, created in collaboration with Yuri Suzuki, lets you engrave and playback 5″ discs with an ultra-analog lo-fi sound. This isn’t studio-grade equipment, after all, but it does add a creamy muffled, effect to your audio that totally sounds like the 40s and 50s in a nutshell.
Android Authority
I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus
With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
France 24
Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
Phone Arena
Save 24% on exceptionally comfy Bose QuietComfort 45 with fantastic ANC, just for today
Bose's QuietComfort line needs no introduction and if you are looking to buy one of their over-ear headphones, the company's QuietComfort 45 with industry-leading active noise cancellation is currently selling for a discount on Best Buy. The QuietComfort 45 offers a perfect mix of ANC performance, comfort, and sound quality,...
yankodesign.com
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones redefine luxury and performance at a steep price
Move over Apple and Sony as a new headphones king in the making is here, but with an eye-watering price tag. The new Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones have shaken up the audio market, as they built on the success of the Px7 S2 model revealed over the summer. Most...
yankodesign.com
Vertical turntable idealised to present music in a way we wouldn’t think twice before taking home
A turntable skimmed the aesthetics and delivered music with additional gadgetry which perhaps record players did as a cohesive unit. However, the transition is more modern and timelier. Now, to fill some sort of void left out by the fast transition from traditional to modern; Blok is an aesthetic that visions turntable, and the notion of music, in a way you and I wouldn’t think twice before taking home.
laptopmag.com
How Personalized Spatial Audio actually works — how to use the AirPods’ best feature
Personalized Spatial Audio is a much talked-about feature of Apple’s AirPods line, especially the AirPods Pro 2. But how does it actually work?. Because I know the company has been quick to brag about what spatial audio does — using the accelerometer and gyroscope in your iOS device, alongside tiny adjustments of audio frequencies in each ear to simulate a sphere of sound around you, which changes as you turn your head.
yankodesign.com
New Kindle finally lets you write notes on your ebooks
There are three kinds of book lovers (at least in terms of format): those who still prefer print above all else, those who are wholly digital, and those that can work with both. I am of course, the last one. And those that are ebook readers and hybrid readers, the Kindle is a holy grail. The E-Ink display is the closest that you can get to an actual book and is better for the eyesight and concentration of readers as compared to normal tablets. Now, we’re getting the next step in the Kindle evolution and it has got me reaching for my wallet and that pre-order button.
Ultimate gadget guide for home music setups—desks, music stations, amplifiers & more
So you make music at home. Whether you sing, play guitar, or create electronic beats, the right gear can get your work noticed. For that reason, we’re highlighting gadgets for home music setups. Because who says you have to book a recording studio?. Hoping to democratize music creation, IKEA...
Engadget
Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe
Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds
A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
Unlock Your Car’s Full Potential With an OBD2 Scanner From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconYou also won't have to go to a mechanic to discover and clear error codes on your car.
Engadget
Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa
While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
daystech.org
Amazon’s new devices go big on entertainment
Overnight Amazon launched plenty of units geared toward bettering your leisure expertise. An all-new Echo Studio, Fire Cube TV, Voice Remote and huge display screen Kindle headline the bulletins and present the intent of the brand new units. Echo Studio. One of the early criticisms of sensible audio system is...
The best conference room webcam in 2022: conferencing cameras for groups
Capture the whole meeting in high resolution, with the best conference room webcam available today
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
