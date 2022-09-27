ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hskes_0iBQJ4mY00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one.

Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines and target one increasingly vulnerable population in particular — teens.

This is the latest threat: Rainbow fentanyl – brightly colored pills, powder or chalk-like blocks laced with the deadly drug, 50 times more potent than heroin. And this – reconstituted Jolly Rancher candies, which drug dealers can manufacture in their kitchens with a microwave and a candy mold.

But now, following overdose incidents at Chipman Junior High and at least two Kern High School District campuses – East and most recently North High – local school officials may be starting to take things more seriously.

At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High

Following a California Department of Public Health advisory issued last week warning school districts across the state about these new forms of fentanyl and urging them to develop policies regarding the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, some are acting.

The Bakersfield City School District, of which Chipman is a part, will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to, quote, “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.” A district spokesperson tells 17 News that translates to fentanyl and Narcan.

And following a weeklong outcry from parents over a handful of overdose incidents North High is holding a forum, also Tuesday night , at the Oildale campus.

Countywide fentanyl task forces are not new, Sacramento County has one in place that includes the district attorney’s office, law enforcement, county public health, county mental health, medical providers and school districts. Among their policy decisions  – who should be permitted to carry and administer Narcan, the OD reversal nasal spray.

17 News tried to ask the Kern High School District and Kern County Board of Supervisors leadership for clarity on policies related to fentanyl. Their response?

Not a word from the county Board of Supervisors. The KHSD released a statement late in the day saying they were proactively moving ahead on training fronts .

KHSD holds parent meeting to discuss opioids in school

What message should these agencies be sharing with the public? Maybe something along the lines of what Audrey Chavez, who is with the Bakersfield AIDS Project, has been saying for literally years.

“It’s as simple as this,” she said, pushing down on the plunger of a Narcan demonstration device.

Narcan saves lives, Chavez said, adding it should be in nurse’s stations, alongside defibrillation machines, in school administration offices, and in teachers’ desks if they want it.

“We need to have these tools available,” she said.

600-plus fatalities over the past three years. Is Kern County prepared to do something in a uniform, organized fashion? Perhaps we’ll start to find out Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,903 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,903 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 288,301 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,549 deaths and 276,968 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 709,878 negative COVID-19 tests and 288,301 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fairfax School District releases statement on Moland arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District and superintendent released a statement Wednesday in regards to criminal charges against a school district board of trustees member by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Fairfax School District Board of Trustee member Palmer Moland was arrested Tuesday and charged with six felony counts, including falsification of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

9-8-8 Hotline changing mental health during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but as the month ends, mental health resources do not. The nationwide hotline 9-8-8 is making a significant impact on mental health awareness for Kern County, according to Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services. By dialing 9-8-8, the mental health worker you speak to is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Education
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”  District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One library’s future is causing concerns for more in the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With books still filling the shelves and people still visiting during the week, libraries are at risk. The latest on that list is McFarland community library, a library awaiting a decision of its fate as city leaders push for it to transition into a new police department. Leaving other library branches […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: No gun found after report at Mountain View Jr. High School in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) An investigation revealed that a student told another student he had a firearm, according to KCSO. That student alerted school personnel who called the Sheriff's Office. No juveniles were found to be in possession of any firearms and no firearms were found...
LAMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Opioids#Fentanyl#School Districts#Heroin#High School#Chipman Junior#Kern High School District#North High
KGET

North High School’s plan to battle opioids on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents who attended the North High School meeting were expecting to get answers about five students who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl over the past week but parents said they came away with most of their questions unanswered. More than 150 parents and students attended the North High meeting, demanding answers from administrators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

WATCH: 3rd District Kern County Supervisors debate on KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3rd District Kern County Supervisor District candidates Jeff Flores and Brian Smith faced off in a debate Thursday evening on KGET. Flores and Smith are some of the first local candidates to debate on KGET this election season. The debate aired on KGET-TV and streamed on KGET.com on Sept. 29, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KGET

Slight cooldown expected in Kern County

After a sizzling start to the week, Kern County is starting to feel a slight relief in the temperatures. A high-pressure ridge over the region is being weakened and displaced by a low-pressure system dropping through the Pacific Northwest area. This is providing slightly cooler conditions across central California with temperatures trending down around 3 to 6 degrees. Air quality will remain unhealthy tomorrow.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility

A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy