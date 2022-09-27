Read full article on original website
Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Trailer Reported Stolen from North Manheim Township
A 53 foot long trailer has been reported stolen from a company's property in North Manheim Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, the Bedway Produce Company on Builtwell Road, near Orwigsburg, reported that a 53 foot long 2019 Great Dane steel trailer was stolen.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
Crews set to move big PPL transformer through Lancaster County on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Drivers are being warned that a wide load is coming through Lancaster County on Tuesday. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving a PPL transformer from a rail yard in Columbia to the South Manheim substation on Bucknoll Road. You can see a map of the full route below.
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
The Stroad to Success: The remarkable transformation of 2nd Street should serve as an example for other Harrisburg roads
It’s nine o’clock on a Wednesday. No, I’m not messing up the lyrics to that old earworm, “Piano Man,” but I am standing at the corner of 2nd and Verbeke streets on a recent mid-week morning, watching the traffic roll by. What there is of...
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
Injuries Reported In Rollover Crash On Roadway Known For Deadly Crashes In Lititz
A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lititz on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police say. The crash happened near the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township in the afternoon, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police department. "The driver struck...
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Lancaster Alliance announces planned façade improvements along 200 block of West King St.
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Alliance on Thursday announced several façade improvement grant projects happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in the city. A total of five façade improvements are underway and poised to compliment the "significant" investment occurring on this critical block on the edge of downtown, the Alliance said in a press release.
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
End-of-life care provider breaks ground on larger eight bedroom facility
The Pappus House, which provides end-of-life care, broke ground this week on a new, larger eight-bedroom home in Jackson Township, York County. The new home is located at 66 Big Mount Road and will include eight private bedrooms. The organization currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home on Cherry Street in York Township.
$5 million lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County
A retailer in Dauphin County has sold a $5 million lottery ticket according to Pennsylvania lottery officials. Beer N Cigar, 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, sold the winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus as a result.
Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
