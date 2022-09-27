SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO