York County, PA

abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Trailer Reported Stolen from North Manheim Township

A 53 foot long trailer has been reported stolen from a company's property in North Manheim Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, the Bedway Produce Company on Builtwell Road, near Orwigsburg, reported that a 53 foot long 2019 Great Dane steel trailer was stolen.
MANHEIM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash

A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Alliance announces planned façade improvements along 200 block of West King St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Alliance on Thursday announced several façade improvement grant projects happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in the city. A total of five façade improvements are underway and poised to compliment the "significant" investment occurring on this critical block on the edge of downtown, the Alliance said in a press release.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

