Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Storms likely, damaging winds up to 60+ mph possible on I-25 in Wyoming on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeast Wyoming on Friday, particularly along and west of Interstate 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Some of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph,” the NWS in Cheyenne stated in its...
oilcity.news
Casper man charged after police seize almost 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana and five plants
CASPER, Wyo. — A defendant heard felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday after Casper police say they recovered almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana from his residence last weekend. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with possession of marijuana in a felony weight and possession with intent...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Douglas Budget
DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff
A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after disturbance in downtown parking garage; no shots fired
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a disturbance at a downtown Casper parking garage. Casper Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles responded to the location on Center Street for a report of possible shots fired on Monday morning. CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhelm...
oilcity.news
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona on Wednesday before chance for rain Thursday–Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — After a high near 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Casper area can expect stronger winds and hotter temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With wind gusts up to 30 mph possible and humidity levels of 10–15% and highs in the upper...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/26/22–9/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office
Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
oilcity.news
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A respected Natrona County High School science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning south of Thermopolis after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north...
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
oilcity.news
With false alarms on the rise, Casper Police propose stricter city ordinance
CASPER, Wyo. — With the number of false private alarms leading to wasted officer response efforts, the Casper Police Department is asking the City Council to consider a new ordinance aiming to cut down on the problem. False alarms were up 45% year-to-date compared with the same period in...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
874
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0