Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff

A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
DOUGLAS, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

