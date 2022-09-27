Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.

