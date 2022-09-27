Read full article on original website
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
48hills.org
At Cal Shakes, a ‘Lear’ set adrift in Black San Francisco
There’s no reason for this show to be three hours long. I know that sounds pedantic, but it’s true: the world premiere production of Lear—Marcus Gardley’s blues-heavy Shakespeare adaptation (through October 2 at Cal Shakes’ Bruns Amphitheater, Orinda)—proves that a script packed with everything is a script in need of an editor.
postnewsgroup.com
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This
People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
48hills.org
Party Radar: As You Like It returns, The Foundry reboots, Andy Tonken tribute, more
The pandemic, obviously, has scattered much of our nightlife to the four winds (Gusty, Breezy, Sniffy, and Gale) and it’s been interesting—and sometimes tragic—to see where everyone has landed. Right now I’m here for the good news, including the return of one of the most ambitious and...
Lounge Chinatown to Debut in Oakland’s Chinatown
Johnny Chang is bringing a new fast-casual restaurant to 366 8th Street in Oakland's Chinatown.
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
californiaglobe.com
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
Hayward putting on mariachi festival for Hispanic Heritage Month
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Hayward and community groups will be putting on a mariachi festival “in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s Independence Day,” downtown Friday, according to a press release. The press release asks people to “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move your feet to mariachi […]
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
48hills.org
Pharoah Sanders is gone. Take flight on his astral jazz legacy with this playlist
I was flattened upon learning that Pharoah Sanders passed away this weekend at the age of 81. It’s as if a very heavy door has closed on a certain era of transformative music. Call it astral or spiritual jazz, out-there energy music, or blues for the cosmos—his music spoke...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
