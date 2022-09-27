The state and nation’s voters are, as usual, deluged by a tidal wave of campaign promises from candidates as the November elections draw near. And as usual, we are being promised far more than these candidates can or will deliver should they attain the offices they seek. But after the absolute debacle of the Trump/MAGA/insurrection […] The post MAGA politics seem to be losing some of the shine appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO