ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend

The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Coleman
WSYX ABC6

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fall events and activities planned for the season around Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Cooler temperatures, college football and changing foliage means it’s officially fall. Whether you’re looking to enjoy apple orchards and pumpkin patches with the family or picturesque hikes with friends, there’s plenty to do in Columbus this fall. Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to share ideas of things to do this season!
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Short North Pint House
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Remnants of Ian likely to dampen weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a gorgeous afternoon! Temperatures are cool, the sun is beautiful, and a few clouds are dotting the sky. We are expecting some rain from the remnants of Ian this weekend. Looks like showers could be possible for the Ohio State-Rutgers game Saturday afternoon. THURSDAY...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
FLORIDA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Historical marker placed outside Ohio Stadium to commemorate 100 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The historical Ohio Stadium is celebrating 100 years!. Several activities and events are taking place leading up to a commemoration at the Buckeyes' homecoming game against Rutgers on Saturday. A historical marker was placed near the rotunda Wednesday morning to commemorate The Shoe. "Ohio Stadium...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy