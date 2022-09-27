Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route
The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
WSYX ABC6
Experience Columbus launches Ohio Style Pizza Trail to celebrate national pizza month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of national pizza month, Experience Columbus is launching a new Columbus Style Pizza Trail to help visitors and locals discover Columbus-style pizza. Defined by its thin crust, small square slices, and edge-to-edge toppings Columbus-style pizza can be traced back to 1934, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Mom of three who gunned down during weekend bar fight, remembered as vibrant and loving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a young mom who lost her life to gun violence over the weekend when shots were fired inside an eastside bar, is remembering her for her friendship and laughter. "She was vibrant, sarcastic, and her laugh was deep," Tiara Walton said as...
WSYX ABC6
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
WSYX ABC6
First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend
The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
'A Walk in Our 'Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium' exhibit open to the public
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 100 thousand fans cheer on the Buckeyes at the Ohio Stadium before each game. But The 'Shoe is more than a stadium and a new exhibit captures its 100-year history. The exhibit is a must-see for any Buckeye fan. It's a history lesson...
WSYX ABC6
Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
WSYX ABC6
Authentic Mexican dishes to find for Hispanic Heritage Month at El Vaquero Restaurant
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — El Vaquero was founded more than two decades ago by Efrain Quezada and Fernando Morales who set out to establish and open a Mexican restaurant dedicated to the style of “on the range” cooking. Today, El Vaquero has 11 locations around Columbus. For...
WSYX ABC6
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
WSYX ABC6
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
WSYX ABC6
Fall events and activities planned for the season around Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Cooler temperatures, college football and changing foliage means it’s officially fall. Whether you’re looking to enjoy apple orchards and pumpkin patches with the family or picturesque hikes with friends, there’s plenty to do in Columbus this fall. Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to share ideas of things to do this season!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Symphony kicks off masterworks season of Carmina Burana this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Symphony kicks off its masterworks season with the epic Carmina Burana on this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre. Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Tickets start at $10...
WSYX ABC6
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Remnants of Ian likely to dampen weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a gorgeous afternoon! Temperatures are cool, the sun is beautiful, and a few clouds are dotting the sky. We are expecting some rain from the remnants of Ian this weekend. Looks like showers could be possible for the Ohio State-Rutgers game Saturday afternoon. THURSDAY...
WSYX ABC6
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
WSYX ABC6
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
WSYX ABC6
Historical marker placed outside Ohio Stadium to commemorate 100 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The historical Ohio Stadium is celebrating 100 years!. Several activities and events are taking place leading up to a commemoration at the Buckeyes' homecoming game against Rutgers on Saturday. A historical marker was placed near the rotunda Wednesday morning to commemorate The Shoe. "Ohio Stadium...
WSYX ABC6
Hurricane Ian: Columbus crews hit the road for Florida to help cleanup efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews across the U.S. have been sending extra help down south, including some from central Ohio, to help with clean-up as Hurricane Ian batters Florida and the southeast. “We have done this before,” said Ken Neverman, with ServiceMaster by Neverman, of his crews responding to...
WSYX ABC6
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
