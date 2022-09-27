ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home. K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30. Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family. Prestonsburg Mayor Les...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

UPIKE mental health resources encourage students to heal on the hill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the University of Pikeville is opening an arsenal of access to help students focus on their mental health. Two new teletherapy programs are opening the doors to students, without asking them to leave their dorms. “We want...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wins 2022 RISE Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a RISE Award to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. RISE stands for Resilience. Impact. Service. Encouragement. The award recognizes a person or elected official who steps up to serve cities in unparalleled...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Hazard water system under boil water advisory

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County. Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

