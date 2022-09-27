Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected. Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by...
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
wymt.com
Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s offers free, unlimited coffee in honor of National Coffee Day
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of National Coffee Day, coffee enthusiasts lined up bumper to bumper at the Perry County Park to earn their ticket for free McDonald’s coffee for a year. The Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s locations handed out free coffee cups. The cup is the key...
wymt.com
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home. K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30. Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family. Prestonsburg Mayor Les...
wymt.com
UPIKE mental health resources encourage students to heal on the hill
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the University of Pikeville is opening an arsenal of access to help students focus on their mental health. Two new teletherapy programs are opening the doors to students, without asking them to leave their dorms. “We want...
mountain-topmedia.com
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wins 2022 RISE Award
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a RISE Award to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. RISE stands for Resilience. Impact. Service. Encouragement. The award recognizes a person or elected official who steps up to serve cities in unparalleled...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wymt.com
Hazard water system under boil water advisory
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
wymt.com
UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County. Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to...
wymt.com
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
