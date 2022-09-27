ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mary Kitchen
2d ago

Fauci does not deserve this. We all know it. He should be in Prison. He is a Murderer. Actually……Hopefully not too far from Prison !

wevv.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level. So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that. DeCode Project offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling. Spelling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Creativity Shines At Louisville Sandwich Shop – Melt 502

My job as a teacher — at its heart — is about intel. And as has been true for decades, high school students are a wellspring of intel. Who’s got a crush on who, when that other teacher’s assignment is due, how much the new iPhone is going to cost, and, occasionally, the answer to the content question you were asking that rudely interrupted their conversation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance. Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page. The four-day...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

JCPS 4th grade class featured in The New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School 4th grade class was recently featured in The New York Times. Back in August, an editor with The New York Times emailed JCPS asking if they would like to participate in a learning project. JCPS agreed, and editors spent two virtual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
