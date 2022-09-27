Some Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to access credit as a way to combat the difficulty of borrowing money from traditional banks there. The problem has become especially apparent with the high interest rates and inflation in recent months. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, Latin American central banks rose interest rates early — and they raised them further in 2021 and 2022. This caused traditional banks’ lending rates to grow exponentially, a CoinDesk report says.

