Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution

Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
Instacart Debuts Employee Wellness Perks to Court Business Customers

Among other moves to expand its audience, Instacart is now targeting businesses with a range of initiatives focused on employee health. Amid a range of features and promotions included in its new “Instacart Health” initiative announced Wednesday (Sept. 28), the grocery technology giant has introduced a business nutrition benefit called Fresh Funds.
US Bank Taps Citi’s Milena Kohlhofer to Run Blockchain Unit

U.S. Bank has created a position to help it use blockchain to improve efficiencies in its capital markets business. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 27) news release, the bank has named Citi veteran Milena Kohlhofer to fill that role, capitalizing on her experience leading digital assets initiatives and strategic investments for the Citi Markets business.
Today in B2B Payments: 8 Firms Announce 4 Partnerships

Today in B2B payments, newly announced partnerships aim to provide solutions for eInvoicing, request-to-pay services, capital advance, B2B eCommerce payments and payment tech for accounts receivable (AR) management. Plus, Billtrust says it’s been sold in a $1.7 billion deal. Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology...
Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management

Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
Capchase, Xero Streamline UK Small Businesses’ Access to Capital

Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) accounting software platform Xero, enabling SMB customers in the United Kingdom to more easily access capital. With this integration, U.K. SMB customers can use the Capchase app in the Xero App Store to apply for growth...
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments

A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
Chicago-Based Byline Bank Adopts TassatPay for Real-Time Payments

Chicago-based Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use the blockchain-based platform TassatPay to give the bank’s B2B customers access to real-time payments at any time and with no limits on transaction size or volume. Tassat, which provides private, blockchain-based B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions to...
PingPong, Uncapped Partner on Capital Advance for European Merchants

Aiming to help eCommerce merchants that have established their businesses and are now looking to expand, PingPong Payments and Uncapped have partnered to enable PingPong customers in Europe to get a capital advance from Uncapped. The new partnership agreement for lending services brings together the customers of PingPong’s end-to-end payment...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps

The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm

Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Africa’s Legacy Insurance Market Disrupted by Digital-First Players

In many African countries, huge uninsured populations have been underserved by the traditional model for medical coverage, excluding all but the wealthiest individuals. For example, in the markets where Nairobi-based InsurTech firm Turaco operates — Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria — “the vast majority of the population doesn’t have insurance,” Turaco CEO and Co-founder Ted Pantone told PYMNTS in an interview.
Inflation, Rising Bank Rates Driving Crypto Lending in LatAm

Some Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to access credit as a way to combat the difficulty of borrowing money from traditional banks there. The problem has become especially apparent with the high interest rates and inflation in recent months. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, Latin American central banks rose interest rates early — and they raised them further in 2021 and 2022. This caused traditional banks’ lending rates to grow exponentially, a CoinDesk report says.
Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network

Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase

Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally

AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally. When businesses go global, they are often exposed to new risks such as exposure to cybercriminals seeking to exploit their lack of familiarity with the idiosyncrasies of regional payments processes. Key tasks like as ensuring that payment sources and payment recipients are legitimate can be difficult to accomplish for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs with limited resources. Few, if any, SMBs have access to a full-fledged compliance and risk management department with the technical and regulatory expertise required to mitigate sophisticated fraud attacks, but newer technologies can help.
