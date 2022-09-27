Read full article on original website
Student approached by suspicious person in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
Person shoots at York County ambulance in possible 'targeted' attack
Manchester Township, York County — Police in York County are looking for someone who opened fire on an ambulance. Investigators are trying to determine if the gunfire was related to a homicide in the city early Saturday morning. “It's a sad day in our society when someone starts shooting...
Late night shooting claims life of young York man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just before midnight on Sept. 27, York City Police responded to a call at the 500 block of West Market Street for a shooting. According to police, they found a wounded 19-year-old male who they had transferred to York Hospital for medical attention on arrival.
Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County
Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
More eyes in the hallway: police step up presence at John Harris High following fight
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The city of Harrisburg is adding an extra layer of protection after a brawl breaks out at Harrisburg High School. More than a dozen students were involved, and one boy ended up in the hospital, but now there will be more eyes monitoring the halls.
Juvenile pronounced dead following injuries from gunshot, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 27, around 8:30 p.m., Harrisburg Police were called to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a reported victim of a gunshot. When officers arrived, they say there was a male juvenile who was injured from a gunshot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A statement from Commissioner Muldrow on the crime in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the recent crimes in York City, Commissioner Michael Muldrow has released a statement for the community:. First, our thoughts and prayers go out to each one of these victims and the families they leave behind, because (regardless of the decisions people make) No One should ever die at a young age.
Two dead, one injured following crash involving commercial truck in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Police say two people were killed and one injured following a crash in Lancaster County. According to police it happened on 222 in East Cocalico Township in the area of mile marker 43.2. Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a commercial truck...
Police still searching for Cumberland County woman missing for three years
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On September 29, 2019 Kimberley F. Gsell was reported missing to the Middlesex Township Police Department. Gsell, now 40-years-old has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing by friends and family. Her last known location was at a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
PA turns beautiful 1,100 acre York County site into state park
Hellam Township, PA — A $45 million investment from the state is leading to the opening of three new Pennsylvania state parks. One of the most scenic views in all of York County is now preserved for everyone to use. The Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in Hellam Township is now open to the public and will benefit future generations.
Raw sewage in Susquehanna River creates concerns for residents
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For four years, Ilyse Kazar has been collecting water samples from 10 different spots along the Susquehanna River. “We are sampling for E. Coli and fecal contamination,” Kazar told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “A couple of sites tested much cleaner than in past years but then there’s sites that still have astronomical equal or higher levels.”
Missing juvenile in Franklin Co. was last seen on September 15, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently looking for any information regarding the location of Scalino Dieujuste. Dieujuste was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 15. If you have any information regarding Dieujuste's location, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, or leave a...
Mennonite Disaster Service accepting volunteers to help with Ian recovery in Florida
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One local organization in Lancaster County is getting its troops ready to assist with hurricane relief. Mennonite Disaster Services is recruiting volunteers to help the communities hit the hardest. The trailers for Mennonite Disaster Service are packed and ready to be mobilized to Florida...
Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being struck by commercial vehicle in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of Sept. 28, a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle at North Hanover Street and Penn Street, according to the Carlisle Police Department. An accident investigation is being conducting by police on scene. Police say the pedestrian that was hit was...
Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
Man steals over $1,000 in merchandise from Best Buy, police seeking identity
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is searching for the identity of an individual caught shoplifting from Best Buy on Sept. 17. The individual in the picture is said by police to have stolen merchandise equaling $1,326 from the Best Buy on Fruitville Pike. If...
Student found with gun at Mechanicsburg Area S.D.'s Elmwood Academy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials with the Mechanicsburg Area School District say a student was found with a gun at Elmwood Academy on Tuesday. In a letter to families and staff, shared on the District's website, Dr. Mark Leidy, Superintendent shared the following:. The safety of our students...
Helping Veterans have a place to call home, tiny home village plans continue in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — A local organization inches closer to building a village of tiny homes for homeless veterans. Officials say they are about halfway to the finish line, but crossing it will cost another $2 million. “You’re going to see immediate impact because you’re going to have veterans...
Traffic stop turns into gun charges for two men and two juveniles, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with gun charges following a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop at the A-Plus Gas Station after they noticed a car with...
