York, PA

local21news.com

Student approached by suspicious person in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Glen Rock, York County say a student was approached by a suspicious person while walking home from school on Wednesday. Authorities say the high school student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and were walking to their house. That's when...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Person shoots at York County ambulance in possible 'targeted' attack

Manchester Township, York County — Police in York County are looking for someone who opened fire on an ambulance. Investigators are trying to determine if the gunfire was related to a homicide in the city early Saturday morning. “It's a sad day in our society when someone starts shooting...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Late night shooting claims life of young York man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just before midnight on Sept. 27, York City Police responded to a call at the 500 block of West Market Street for a shooting. According to police, they found a wounded 19-year-old male who they had transferred to York Hospital for medical attention on arrival.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County

Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
YORK COUNTY, PA
City
York, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile pronounced dead following injuries from gunshot, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 27, around 8:30 p.m., Harrisburg Police were called to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a reported victim of a gunshot. When officers arrived, they say there was a male juvenile who was injured from a gunshot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

A statement from Commissioner Muldrow on the crime in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the recent crimes in York City, Commissioner Michael Muldrow has released a statement for the community:. First, our thoughts and prayers go out to each one of these victims and the families they leave behind, because (regardless of the decisions people make) No One should ever die at a young age.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police still searching for Cumberland County woman missing for three years

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On September 29, 2019 Kimberley F. Gsell was reported missing to the Middlesex Township Police Department. Gsell, now 40-years-old has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing by friends and family. Her last known location was at a Middlesex Township Motel in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA turns beautiful 1,100 acre York County site into state park

Hellam Township, PA — A $45 million investment from the state is leading to the opening of three new Pennsylvania state parks. One of the most scenic views in all of York County is now preserved for everyone to use. The Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in Hellam Township is now open to the public and will benefit future generations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Raw sewage in Susquehanna River creates concerns for residents

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For four years, Ilyse Kazar has been collecting water samples from 10 different spots along the Susquehanna River. “We are sampling for E. Coli and fecal contamination,” Kazar told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “A couple of sites tested much cleaner than in past years but then there’s sites that still have astronomical equal or higher levels.”
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Missing juvenile in Franklin Co. was last seen on September 15, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently looking for any information regarding the location of Scalino Dieujuste. Dieujuste was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 15. If you have any information regarding Dieujuste's location, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, or leave a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Student found with gun at Mechanicsburg Area S.D.'s Elmwood Academy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials with the Mechanicsburg Area School District say a student was found with a gun at Elmwood Academy on Tuesday. In a letter to families and staff, shared on the District's website, Dr. Mark Leidy, Superintendent shared the following:. The safety of our students...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

