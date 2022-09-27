ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Watch the Cooling Tower Come Down at B.L. England

On Thursday morning, the B.L. England Cooling Tower was imploded in Marmora. The power plant cooling tower was put in service in 1974. The power plant was decommissioned May 1, 2019. The entire plant is slated for demolition in 2024. Video courtesy of Martin Fiedler, Owner, Just Right TV Productions...
MARMORA, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

BPU Approves Transmission Line Through Ocean City For Wind Farm

Over the objections of Ocean City, state regulators approved plans Wednesday for a transmission line that would run through environmentally sensitive areas of the beach to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid. Orsted, a Danish energy company, proposed running the line under Ocean City’s streets...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm

A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club.  "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said.  "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
CLEMENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm

“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location

It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

