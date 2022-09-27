CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club. "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said. "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...

CLEMENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO