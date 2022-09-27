Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Implosion brings down closed power plant’s cooling tower on Jersey Shore horizon
A landmark along the horizon on the way to the Jersey Shore disappeared Thursday morning in a loud bang that echoed across the Great Egg Harbor Bay. A cooling tower at the former BL England Power Station in Upper Township that has been closed for over three years imploded Thursday morning.
ocnjdaily.com
Watch the Cooling Tower Come Down at B.L. England
On Thursday morning, the B.L. England Cooling Tower was imploded in Marmora. The power plant cooling tower was put in service in 1974. The power plant was decommissioned May 1, 2019. The entire plant is slated for demolition in 2024. Video courtesy of Martin Fiedler, Owner, Just Right TV Productions...
ocnjdaily.com
BPU Approves Transmission Line Through Ocean City For Wind Farm
Over the objections of Ocean City, state regulators approved plans Wednesday for a transmission line that would run through environmentally sensitive areas of the beach to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid. Orsted, a Danish energy company, proposed running the line under Ocean City’s streets...
ocnjdaily.com
Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm
A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey
CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club. "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said. "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Delicious! Best Apple Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
Well, we always hear it's one of the foundations of American cooking, the apple pie. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned apple pie and whether you top it with whipped cream, ice cream, or nothing, it's a fantastic dessert any time of year. According to the pie council, "$700 million in...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
$60 Million Beach Replenishment Project Announced
OCEAN COUNTY – Officials recently announced plans for an upcoming beach replenishment project from Point Pleasant Beach to Berkeley’s South Seaside Park. The total cost of the project will be approximately $60 million. The Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million paid by the state and municipalities.
roi-nj.com
ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm
“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
After 46 Years, A Great Ninja Academy In Ventnor, NJ Has Closed
Two students of the late, great and yes legendary Malcom Perkins have advised that the Ninja Academy in Ventnor City, New Jersey closed this past Sunday, September 25, 2022 after 46 years in operation. Grand Master Malcolm S. Perkins, Esquire passed away on October 6, 2014, yet his legacy and...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
NJ PEN
Garden State Pet Center: Oaklyn Resident Prepares New Pet Shop in Audubon Storefront
Victor Santucci’s pet store will offer holistic foods, treats, and supplements for all manner of pets, with a special focus on birds, including grooming and boarding services. Victor Santucci remembers April 5, 2022 as one of the most difficult days in his life. That’s the day that a fire...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
