Lancaster, CA

Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer

 1 day ago

A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home during a home-invasion over the weekend was identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer.

Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries," the county Probation Department said in a news release Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy today. Our Officers work daily to help folks start over and rebuild their lives; their work helps keep communities safe," L.A. County Probation Department Chief Adolfo Gonzales said in a statement.

"It is horrifying to hear that one of our beloved Officers passed in this manner. I am hopeful that the individual responsible for this attack will be held accountable and that justice will prevail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lind family, loved ones, and friends."

A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies found a woman with blunt head trauma after they responded to a home invasion call in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man found in the home was taken into custody, authorities said.

AFSCME Local 685, the union representing deputy probation officers, identified the victim as Lind in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Our Department's Honor Guard and SEO deputies escorted her remains in a procession to Los Angeles County Coroner's Office," the post said. "As the family wishes to mourn in private, please join us in sending our heartfelt condolences with thoughts and prayers during this difficult tragic time."

In a statement on Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called Lind's death "a tragic loss of life."

"She was a public servant that dedicated her life's work to helping effect positive change in the lives of the probationers she supervised," Barger said. "The perpetrator responsible for this brutal attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. I will continue to track the outcome of this investigation closely."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 162

Corey
1d ago

Gascon 100% At Fault! Criminals are now so emboldened to go after Law Enforcement now because they know Gascon will get them off.

Reply(6)
80
Starr Annette Lewis Williams
1d ago

my prayers go out to her and her family and to her job I hope this is the right guy that they have in custody he needs to pay pay very well

Reply(3)
16
Alicia Risher
2d ago

my deepest deepest condolences. to her family's may. they. find. the. monster. that. did that. to. her

Reply(6)
55
