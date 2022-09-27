Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
3rd Curt's Ace Hardware opens in Gray
Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt's Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road.
Previewing “Young Frankenstein, The Musical ” at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
Karen Elb and Lucas Schmidt, preview the upcoming performances of “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre taking place October 7th through the 23rd!. For more information call 423-753-1010 or go to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
The Story behind Granny & Aunt Texi’s Country Store
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Granny & Aunt Texi’s Country Store in Johnson City to hear their story and show viewers some of the neat things they offer customers.
Living Well: Sinus Rinse Benefits
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone, President and Owner, of Procompounding, LLC in Johnson City tells us how a compounded sinus rinse can help attack for allergies and sinus infections. For more information please visit Procompounding online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peace by Piece Quilt Show to benefit Ukrainians
(WJHL) Annemarie Dugan and Donna Harlan with Central Baptist Church in Johnson City tell us about upcoming Quilt Show event to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse. The special event, which is free to the public, will feature a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories in a self-guided tour on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 10:00am-4:00pm. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted and given to Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, NC-based international relief ministry for distribution throughout Ukraine.
