ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinley County, NM

Lawsuit filed on behalf of man who died after being tased 18 times

By Jessica Barron
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyfJJ_0iBQGQGM00

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a Missouri man who died after being tased almost twenty times while on a road trip through New Mexico is now suing. The lawsuit claims McKinley County deputies had no right to go after the unarmed man in the first place and highlights that one of the deputies had been drinking that day.

On May 18th, McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a rest stop near Gallup after 39-year-old Robert Carroll was seen walking around disoriented. Carroll was on a road trip from Kansas City to Phoenix to visit friends.

Story continues below:

The lapel video shows Carroll going onto I-40 and the deputy ordering him to get down on the ground. When Carroll doesn’t comply, things escalate.

The entire video shows the deputy tasing and stunning Carroll 18 times, as Carroll keeps walking away over the course of a few minutes. At the end of the video, officers begin conducting CPR after Carroll stops breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The autopsy report found Carroll had heart disease. His family is now filing a lawsuit seeking justice. “Well, the main issue is that Mr. Carroll wasn’t committing any crime, wasn’t accused of any crime, was unarmed,” says Carroll Family attorney, Eric Dixon.

According to the police report, the main deputy in question, Deputy Dwayne Holder, admitted he had consumed one and a half shots of bourbon less than eight hours before his shift began, which goes against his department’s policy.

In a statement, the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office says Carroll was tased to keep him from going into oncoming traffic on I-40. They also say an outside party is conducting an internal investigation on the incident, including the deputy’s admission that he drank alcohol that day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 15

alison ponce
2d ago

Police seem confused about their jobs. They aren't here to put down sick or mentally ill people, but to protect and serve. I guess I'm just old fashioned.

Reply
6
Cyress King
2d ago

Now the misuse of another weapon. It's apparent, whatever is put in cops' hands they'll abuse it. Simultaneously the cop is shocking this man, as the electricity is heard in the video, and yelling at him to put his hands behind his back, which is absolutely impossible for anyone to do while being shocked. This cop knows very well the man wouldn't be able to perform his command, but yells it out anyway so he could keep tasering him, and it would have the pretense of the man not obeying his order. Anybody who knows a bit about tasers knows this, including this cop's commanding officer.

Reply
2
Cheryl lynn
2d ago

it's about time officers are held accountable...wrong is wrong..layup you are killers

Reply
4
Related
AZFamily

New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
NAGEEZI, NM
knau.org

Man arrested in connection with Petrified Forest shooting

Officials say a man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at an unmarked vehicle carrying two employees in Petrified Forest National Park last week. Matthew Lamar Williams of Chambers is charged with felony endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
CHAMBERS, AZ
KRQE News 13

BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
SANTA FE, NM
nhonews.com

More than $451K returned to buyers in Tate's auto settlement

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission announced settlement checks were sent out from the Federal Trade Commission to individuals in the Tate’s Auto Group settlement. Individuals who qualified for the settlement should be receiving a check in the mail or a payment by PayPal....
SAINT MICHAELS, AZ
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy