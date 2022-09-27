According to the Littleton Police Department, a report of a possible explosive device behind the Safeway grocery story at 181 West Mineral Avenue was received on Tuesday at about 12:36 PM. The Littleton Police Department, along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, investigated the claim and determined that the device was indeed an explosive. The team was able to deactivate the explosive. The scene has been since determined to be safe. This announcement went out at roughly 4 PM. ...

LITTLETON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO