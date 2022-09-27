ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Shares What's Been Hurting Burgess' Relationship With Ruzek, But There's Hope

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tmrL_0iBQGL5x00

Chicago P.D. ’s longest-running on again/off again couple by this point is none other than Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, who managed to create a little family unit with a daughter in Season 9 but haven’t gotten back together romantically. Ruzek wanted to buy his dad’s house for Burgess and Makayla so that their little girl could have a happy place to grow up, but the Season 10 premiere didn’t indicate that their relationship has changed. Now, Marina Squerciati has opened up about what has been hurting the relationship between her character and Ruzek, and it sounds like there’s still hope.

Marina Squerciati spoke with press for the return of Chicago P.D. to the 2022 TV schedule , including her thoughts on where Burgess fits with the Season 10 theme of “savior.” When asked what fans will see from her character in the tenth season, the actress shared:

Burzek has sort of been in limbo for a while, and I think Kim will make a decision either way, starting in Episode 2, and follow down that path. I think we'll learn that the shooting, where she was shot at the end of Season 8, hasn't really left her and that's part of what's hurting her relationship with Ruzek and is going to come up a bit more in the season, how that's still haunting her. And I'd say that goes back to the first question of her brokenness coming to the surface that she's been trying to hide for so long.

Burgess was shot and left for dead in the Season 8 finale, and her trauma was addressed early on in Season 9 before the Burgess-centric storylines shifted to center more on Makayla, with the custody fight and then desperate search after her kidnapping . While it’s been some time since P.D. touched on that twist (and the Season 10 premiere was more about what showrunner Gwen Sigan described as the “messy” dynamic between Upton, Halstead, and Voight), it will come up a bit more… and has been hurting the Burzek relationship.

So, why is there hope from what Marina Squerciati said about her character still being haunted by what she went through? The actress revealed that Burgess will “make a decision either way” about Ruzek in Episode 2, which admittedly is hardly a guarantee that Burzek will get back together by the time the credits roll. What it does mean is that fans won’t be waiting months into Season 10 to get some answers about where they stand, and where Burgess wants them to stand moving forward.

If previous seasons have shown anything, it’s that Burgess and Ruzek are good at picking each other up when they’re feeling broken… unless they’re brutally fighting over a shared trauma, like when Makayla was kidnapped. Things were said at that time that couldn’t really be unsaid , so even them getting back to good terms by the end of Season 9 was impressive. The time jump from the end of Season 9 to Season 10 premiere was also only two weeks, so it tracks that there weren’t any noticeable changes.

Whether P.D. jumps ahead in time soon to catch up with the present could make a difference, but fans can only wait and see on that front. The next episode looks like it will be Burzek-centric, and pretty rough for both of them. Take a look at the promo for what’s on the way on September 28:

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Chicago Fire (which launched Season 11 with a mini P.D. crossover ) at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. You can revisit past seasons of all three shows streaming now with a Peacock subscription .

Comments / 10

Related
FanSided

Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Squerciati
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Chicago Crossover
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What happened to Anna Avalos on Chicago PD?

Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) was a crucial part of Chicago PD season 9. The character seemed like an untrustworthy source when she was first introduced, but it soon became clear that she and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a strong bond. The duo trusted each other, even if the people around...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy