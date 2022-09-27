Read full article on original website
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
TikTok Is Left Stunned By An Alarming Starbucks Drink Order
There are a lot of things that Starbucks employees wish you knew. For instance, were you aware that asking for a certain topping makes you a Karen, according to baristas? Other Starbucks workers have taken to social media to share everything from how much syrup is in certain drinks to why ordering certain money-saving beverage hacks isn't fair to staff members (via TikTok).
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
What Happened To The Cheese Chopper After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What popular ingredient do Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Olive Garden all have in common? Cheese. The beloved food item is a staple in the American food landscape. According to CNBC, on average, Americans eat 38 pounds of cheese each year, up from just 14 pounds back in 1975.
How Long Can You Keep Cooked Rice In The Freezer?
We've all been there. You cook rice on the stove, intending to eat the large batch throughout the week. But then life happens, and suddenly that Tupperware of leftover rice is taking up valuable real estate in your fridge. Can you freeze cooked rice and still have it taste good? We did some digging to find out.
Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True
With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).
The Chaos Behind Dunkin's National Coffee Day Promo Fail
As you might expect, humans drinking coffee dates back centuries. According to the National Coffee Association, many people believe coffee originated in the region we now know as Ethiopia, later spreading to the Arabian peninsula in the 15th century, and Europe in the 17th century. The rest, as they say, is history.
The Wild Food TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville Can't Get On Board With - Exclusive
If you don't know anything about wild foods, don't fret, because TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville has your back. Cerberville is well-versed in all things mushrooms and plants, and she forages most of her food from her own backyard. The wild food educator has amassed approximately 974K followers and 16 million likes to date for her creative and outdoorsy recipes — some of her most popular meals are her giant puffball pizza or chicken of the woods nuggets.
Trader Joe's Most Overrated Item - Mashed Exclusive Survey
Your average Trader Joe's supermarket carries about 4,000 products (per Eat This, Not That). Sounds like a lot, right? Not when you consider that the average grocery store carries something more like 50,000. So how does the beloved brand keep things fresh with such a limited stock? You might have noticed there's a lot of product turnover. TJ's drops new products every week (yes, really), so in order to make room for those exciting new things, some products are forced to take a hike on a weekly basis.
The Best Tonic Waters In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nothing tastes better than a gin and tonic after a long night of drinking. It's a perfectly bubbly nightcap that acts as the classic cocktail choice for when you don't know what to order. Gin and tonic go together seamlessly like Jack Daniel's and Coke, Champagne and orange juice, or even tequila and lime. Plus, it's hard to mess up a gin and tonic, unless you go to a dive bar and they forget the tonic part, leaving you with a glass full of rail gin.
Last-Minute National Coffee Day Deals You Don't Want To Miss
National Coffee Day is upon us, and it abounds with bargains and deals that just have to be exploited. The holiday is but a recent addition to America's calendar of celebrations. According to the National Day Archives, it was first adopted in 2005. National Coffee Day only gained traction in 2009 when the Southern Food and Beverage Museum put its weight behind it at the New Orleans Coffee Festival on September 29 of that year, per Mental Floss.
The Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Recipe Is Older Than You Might Think
Chick-fil-A earns that uppercase "A" in its name for many reasons. For starters, the chicken sandwich chain has been named "America's favorite restaurant” for eight years running, according to a tweet by the American Customer Service Index. Americans might not be as enamored with fast-food restaurants as they once were, but Chick-fil-A once again earned a score of 83, the highest score among fast-food restaurants and a couple points ahead of second-place finisher Jimmy Johns (via the New York Post).
Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food
If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.
Jacques Torres On What Fans Can Expect From The New Halloween Version Of Nailed It! - Exclusive Interview
World-renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres is back for Season 7 of "Nailed It!" — which promises to be its spookiest season yet. The Halloween version of the show premiers on October 5 and will include ghoulish surprises and guest appearances by actors from some of your favorite Netflix shows like "The Umbrella Academy," "Cobra Kai," and "The Witcher." The desserts the bakers are asked to create are also intentionally scary this time around. In fact, Nicole Byer is so alarmed by one cake creation that she laments in the trailer, "Now I have something to talk about with my therapist this week."
National Coffee Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
You know what all-important American food holiday is coming up? We're not thinking of Thanksgiving — we've got a while to go before Turkey Day. We also don't mean our favorite candy celebration, Halloween, either. Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day! As we celebrate this incredible beverage, there are a host of opportunities for getting a little more pep in your step via your caffeine addiction. Since a decided majority of Americans report drinking coffee daily, we wanted to share some of the best places with special java offers to keep you awake all day long.
16 Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Be The Smartest Person In The Room
These aren't your average parent hacks.
The Cocktail Rachael Ray's Husband Named After Their Dog
Baseball season may be winding down for the time being — apart from the usual suspects destined to meet in the Fall Classic — but Rachael Ray recently hosted a special baseball episode of the "Rachael Ray Show." The episode features recipes for cute baseball-shaped meatballs complete with bacon laces as well as "Batter Up" corn dogs, so you can tell she's really going all-in on the theme. One of the highlights of the show, however, is a cocktail with a name that seems somewhat mysterious at first. It's called the Triple B, but what is this supposed to stand for — balls, bats, and bases? Or how about the ingredients? The drink contains beer, bourbon, and ... nothing else beginning with the letter "B" (no, there's no bacon in there).
Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Alton Brown's Dogs
While Alton Brown may be a wizard in the kitchen and a creative genius on both sides of the camera, he can also be a pretty controversial figure. He's had his fair share of celebrity chef feuds, including the time he famously blasted Adam Richman of "Man vs. Food" over what he saw as the show's inclination toward food waste, and he even had some harsh things to say about the late Anthony Bourdain. A pre-election Twitter rant in 2020 may have had fans wondering about the chef's mental health, and quite a few were turned off when Brown revealed that his politics tilted more to the right than the left.
The Best Portable Grills In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Never underestimate the power of mobility. Using a portable grill is a surefire way to fully enjoy the art of grilling without any limitations. While stationary grills tend to offer more cooking space, they're also much heavier and more difficult to move, which seriously restricts flexibility. With a portable grill, you can be a grill master on the go, whether you're camping, tailgating, or hosting a little backyard barbecue.
