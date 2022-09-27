Read full article on original website
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs
German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
Google Event Showcases AI’s Expanding Role in Customer Engagement
Google’s third annual “Search On” event Wednesday (Sept. 28) showed that the search engine giant sees enhancements to search as the big unlock from engagement to commerce, based on what one Google executive described as “frankly unprecedented” advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers
Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
EU Cyber Resilience Act May Set New Global Standards
Earlier this month, the European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal for the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a piece of legislation that seeks to establish common cybersecurity rules for digital products and associated services within the EU market. The CRA is the latest in a string of regulatory instruments developed by...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Weak Appetite for iPhone 14 Prompts Apple to Reel in Factory Output
A weak appetite for the latest iPhone has prompted Apple to reel in factory output despite earlier projections that demand would be much higher. Production of the iPhone 14 will be reduced by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (Sept. 28), citing unnamed sources with insider information.
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
Chainlink, SWIFT Team on Blockchain Services
Chainlink and SWIFT have rolled out a partnership for a new service to help finance institutions operate in blockchain environments, a press release said. The companies have debuted a “Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol” to let SWIFT messages instruct on-chain token transfers. It will help the network become interoperable across various blockchain environments.
Instacart’s Path to IPO: 5 Key Moments
Instacart has come a long way since its inception in 2012, with the company now gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected before the end of the year. From the grocery aggregator’s founding a decade ago with support from Y Combinator to today, the company, now valued at tens of billions of dollars, has had a significant impact on how U.S. consumers purchase food.
Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management
Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
FIs Seek Expert Insights on How Best to Tame Crypto
When Chainalysis helped U.S. authorities track down and retrieve $30 million in crypto stolen in March by a very sophisticated North Korean government-sponsored hacking group, the work the blockchain data platform performed was very complex. But what it did was provide tools and expertise to make tracking the stolen ether easier for the federal agents.
Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network
Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
Payments Startup Satispay Raises €320M, Is Italy’s Newest Unicorn
Payments startup Satispay raised 320 million euros ($306 million) in a Series D funding round that boosted its valuation to 1 billion euros, making it the latest FinTech unicorn among Italy’s few. The round was led by Addition, with participation from previous backers Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Tencent and...
Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution
Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
How to Eliminate ‘PDF Fatigue’ When Processing B2B Payouts
Even amid the great digital shift and the overall trend of invoice automation, companies — specifically accounts payable (AP) teams — are suffering from PDF fatigue. Routable CEO Omri Mor told Karen Webster that many companies seeing an increased demand for payouts — thousands of them, where payments can wend their way across the globe — are still grappling with manual oversight on invoice data entry.
Today in Crypto: California Targets 11 Firms for Alleged Securities Violations; FTX.US President Brett Harrison Steps Down to Advisory Role
In a speech at a conference on finance tokenization, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said the bank is working on a series of CBDC projects. He said two of them will focus on boosting cross-border payments through work on interoperability between CBDCs, such as a liquidity management tool based on decentralized finance technology. A third will help use central bank money as a safe settlement asset for tokenized securities.
Africa’s Legacy Insurance Market Disrupted by Digital-First Players
In many African countries, huge uninsured populations have been underserved by the traditional model for medical coverage, excluding all but the wealthiest individuals. For example, in the markets where Nairobi-based InsurTech firm Turaco operates — Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria — “the vast majority of the population doesn’t have insurance,” Turaco CEO and Co-founder Ted Pantone told PYMNTS in an interview.
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Teams With Dick's to Find New Members
Today in the connected economy, Peloton partners with Dick’s Sporting Goods in an effort to fuel new sales and memberships ahead of the holidays. Plus, Amazon expands its small business lending collaboration with Lendistry, while Meta makes it easier to share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. In a...
