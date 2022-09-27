ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs

German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Google Event Showcases AI’s Expanding Role in Customer Engagement

Google’s third annual “Search On” event Wednesday (Sept. 28) showed that the search engine giant sees enhancements to search as the big unlock from engagement to commerce, based on what one Google executive described as “frankly unprecedented” advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
INTERNET
pymnts

Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers

Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Brittin
pymnts

EU Cyber Resilience Act May Set New Global Standards

Earlier this month, the European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal for the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a piece of legislation that seeks to establish common cybersecurity rules for digital products and associated services within the EU market. The CRA is the latest in a string of regulatory instruments developed by...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
KENNEWICK, WA
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
MARKETS
pymnts

Weak Appetite for iPhone 14 Prompts Apple to Reel in Factory Output

A weak appetite for the latest iPhone has prompted Apple to reel in factory output despite earlier projections that demand would be much higher. Production of the iPhone 14 will be reduced by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (Sept. 28), citing unnamed sources with insider information.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isps#Big Tech#Eu#Ars Technica#Politics Forum#Financial Times#Etno#European
pymnts

US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm

U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Chainlink, SWIFT Team on Blockchain Services

Chainlink and SWIFT have rolled out a partnership for a new service to help finance institutions operate in blockchain environments, a press release said. The companies have debuted a “Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol” to let SWIFT messages instruct on-chain token transfers. It will help the network become interoperable across various blockchain environments.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Instacart’s Path to IPO: 5 Key Moments

Instacart has come a long way since its inception in 2012, with the company now gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected before the end of the year. From the grocery aggregator’s founding a decade ago with support from Y Combinator to today, the company, now valued at tens of billions of dollars, has had a significant impact on how U.S. consumers purchase food.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management

Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
pymnts

FIs Seek Expert Insights on How Best to Tame Crypto

When Chainalysis helped U.S. authorities track down and retrieve $30 million in crypto stolen in March by a very sophisticated North Korean government-sponsored hacking group, the work the blockchain data platform performed was very complex. But what it did was provide tools and expertise to make tracking the stolen ether easier for the federal agents.
MARKETS
pymnts

Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network

Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
MARKETS
pymnts

Payments Startup Satispay Raises €320M, Is Italy’s Newest Unicorn

Payments startup Satispay raised 320 million euros ($306 million) in a Series D funding round that boosted its valuation to 1 billion euros, making it the latest FinTech unicorn among Italy’s few. The round was led by Addition, with participation from previous backers Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Tencent and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution

Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

How to Eliminate ‘PDF Fatigue’ When Processing B2B Payouts

Even amid the great digital shift and the overall trend of invoice automation, companies — specifically accounts payable (AP) teams — are suffering from PDF fatigue. Routable CEO Omri Mor told Karen Webster that many companies seeing an increased demand for payouts — thousands of them, where payments can wend their way across the globe — are still grappling with manual oversight on invoice data entry.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: California Targets 11 Firms for Alleged Securities Violations; FTX.US President Brett Harrison Steps Down to Advisory Role

In a speech at a conference on finance tokenization, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said the bank is working on a series of CBDC projects. He said two of them will focus on boosting cross-border payments through work on interoperability between CBDCs, such as a liquidity management tool based on decentralized finance technology. A third will help use central bank money as a safe settlement asset for tokenized securities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

Africa’s Legacy Insurance Market Disrupted by Digital-First Players

In many African countries, huge uninsured populations have been underserved by the traditional model for medical coverage, excluding all but the wealthiest individuals. For example, in the markets where Nairobi-based InsurTech firm Turaco operates — Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria — “the vast majority of the population doesn’t have insurance,” Turaco CEO and Co-founder Ted Pantone told PYMNTS in an interview.
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy