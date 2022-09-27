Read full article on original website
Mills, LePage navigate tricky politics of gun rights
After a downgrade in her first campaign, Gov. Janet Mills’ ranking with one of the most prominent gun lobbying organizations increased this year without much fanfare — reflecting the changing political terrain on gun rights since her first campaign. The release of the National Rifle Association’s campaign scorecards...
Indigent defense commissioners seek emergency funding to raise lawyer pay amid defense lawyer shortage
Maine’s shortage of lawyers accepting new cases is at a “crisis” stage and could collapse the statewide public defense system before spring if state lawmakers don’t make an emergency intervention, officials warned on Wednesday. Commissioners who oversee Maine’s public defense system unanimously endorsed a request for...
DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’
Please see the notice below from NOAA regarding an in-person scoping session in Maine. NOAA has scheduled this scoping session because Governor Mills worked with the Secretary of Commerce to ensure she understood how important it was for the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to come to Maine and hear directly from Maine fishermen.
Why Jan Dodge has earned earned my vote, and hopefully yours
Jan Dodge worked for decades helping students as a teacher and now as a Maine representative for House District 39. She has successfully worked across partly lines in order to pass legislation to help all Mainers. We need MORE of this collaboration and that is why Jan Dodge has earned...
Maine Revenue Services launches Maine Tax Portal
Maine Revenue Services (MRS) has scheduled live online training for businesses and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online tax administration system coming Dec. 1, 2022 for a selected group of business taxes and programs. Businesses and tax professionals should visit Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal to sign up for a training session to learn how and when to use the Maine Tax Portal. Multiple sessions are available now through Dec. 15, 2022.
Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless
Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
Soil & Water Conservation District seeks nomination for Board of Supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in it’s mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward, appeals to hunters
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $500 to $2,500. They are also making a special appeal to outdoor enthusiasts in advance of hunting season.
Sept. 28 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
This October, we build awareness and take action to end domestic violence in our communities
This October, New Hope Midcoast will join other advocates across the state to recognize Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM). For the last 35 years, the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been just that–raising awareness about domestic violence, its prevalence within our community, and how it impacts survivors, their families, and society as a whole.
Hannaford supermarket and emergency responders collaborate with AIO to help end diaper need in Knox County
ROCKLAND — AIO Food & Energy Assistance is raising awareness of diaper need during Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from September 24 through October 2. Hannaford Supermarkets in Rockland will be hosting AIO’s Diaper Program Diaper Drive, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in their parking lot, in which donors can bring diapers and wipes to donate and fill the emergency vehicles of Rockland Police, Rockland Fire, and Thomaston Police Departments.
Finding Our Voices recognizes Domestic Abuse Awareness month with survivor-powered activities
Finding Our Voices is breaking the silence of domestic abuse in a big way during Domestic Abuse Awareness month of October with survivor-powered activities across Knox and Waldo counties and beyond. On three Thursdays in October, Finding Our Voices is collaborating with the Maine Humanities Council for a discussion series...
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from June-August. Amber Lynne Benner, of Tenants Harbor, and Christopher Robin Benner, of Deer Isle, were married May 6, 2007, in Warren and divorced June 1. Julie Anne Sanborn, of Thomaston, and Darryl Edman Sanborn, of Thomaston, married...
Pinny Beebe-Center will get things done to benefit our communities
Pinny Beebe-Center and I have worked together on several projects serving this community, especially its young people, for many years. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent our district in the State Senate than Pinny! There is no one I know who has developed more relationships with a vast network of community resources, as well as the ability to get them to work together for the good of the community.
Paul F. Whittaker, obituary
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Paul Foster Whittaker, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 72 after a hard-fought battle with cancer and chronic illness. Paul was born on April 20, 1950 in Medford Massachusetts, to Norman and Ruth (Ashton) Whittaker. Norman and Ruth raised their...
Burton ‘Wayne’ Starrett, obituary
WARREN — Burton “Wayne” Starrett, 97, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden, Maine with his family by his side. Wayne was born on June 27, 1925 to Arthur Starrett and Alena (Watts) Starrett. He grew up in Warren and attended local...
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Melanie A. Thompson-Crowe, of Winterport, and Daniel P. Crowe, of Portland, were married May 26, 2002, in Winterport and divorced May 26. Jessie J. Moody, of Frankfort, and James M. Moody, of Winterport, were married Oct. 13,...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
Georgia A. Chapin, obituary
CAMDEN — Georgia A. Chapin, 93, fought a good fight and finished her course on earth on September 21, 2022 where she peacefully joined her Lord and Savior, with family by her side, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Georgia was born on February 7, 1929, in Camden...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 16-21. Nathaniel Cowperthwaite, 26, of Thomaston, operating after registration suspended in Northport Oct. 30, $150 fine. William R. Snow, 52, of Belfast, unlawful possession of a fentanyl powder in Belfast May 5, dismissed; unlawful possession of...
