NEW YORK -- Police say two suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Kosciuszko Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they arrested one man who had a gun on him. They also found a second suspect, who took off running toward an apartment building on Patchen Avenue. Police said they saw him grab his waist and turn toward them. That's when one of the officers fired two rounds, hitting him in the leg."The officers provided aid to him and they removed him to a local area hospital. There were two males inside the apartment that were also removed back to the 81st Precinct for investigation," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "So right now, this is an ongoing investigation by members of at 81st Precinct detective squad and members from our force Investigations Division. I'm asking the community out here, if anybody saw anything that can help us either on the first shooting or with the second shooting, please call 1-800-577-TIPS." The suspects allegedly shot a 44-year-old man in the hand and a 31-year-old man in the leg and arm. Both of those victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO