Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
kttn.com
Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
kttn.com
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H team, wins “Border War Top Cop Shoot out”
The Highway Patrol, Troop H team, won the Border Wars Top Cop Shoot Out at Range Tec of Mercer over the weekend. The team received the Border War Top Cop trophy as a unit, and individual team members received personal trophies. The Border War Top Cop trophy will remain with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe
A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
kttn.com
Car and tractor-trailer truck crash in same area on highway two hours apart
A Brookfield resident was hurt late Friday morning in eastern Linn County when the car she was driving left Highway 36 striking a guard rail. Twenty-year-old Tobie Jacobs was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles east of the...
kttn.com
Dangerous dog ordinance dominates meeting of Trenton City Council
Discussion on the dangerous dog ordinance dominated Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. The six members participating approved two ordinances, a change order, a revision to water rates, and what were called clarifications in the personnel policy. Councilman Marvin Humphreys discussed an incident that involved a person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode
A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
kchi.com
Kingston Woman Injured In Crash
A two-vehicle crash left a Kingston woman with moderate injuries Monday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash on Route HH, 2 miles west of Kingston. At about 7:30 am, 20-year-old Gage R Simmons of Kingston was eastbound and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Arkansas and ran into the back of the vehicle. Simmons was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment; Vasquez was not injured.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
kttn.com
Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure. The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
kmmo.com
HALE MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A Carroll County man was arrested and charged with a felony in Carroll County on Thursday, September 22. According to a probable cause statement, authorities observed Ronald Hines, of Hale, asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle after it appeared he ran off the road and came to rest against on an embankment.
kttn.com
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
Comments / 0