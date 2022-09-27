ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park

The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information

September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
kttn.com

Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Trenton, MO
Government
Trenton, MO
Traffic
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#U S Route 65#Construction Maintenance#Modot
kttn.com

Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe

A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Dangerous dog ordinance dominates meeting of Trenton City Council

Discussion on the dangerous dog ordinance dominated Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. The six members participating approved two ordinances, a change order, a revision to water rates, and what were called clarifications in the personnel policy. Councilman Marvin Humphreys discussed an incident that involved a person...
TRENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode

A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
MILAN, MO
kchi.com

Kingston Woman Injured In Crash

A two-vehicle crash left a Kingston woman with moderate injuries Monday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash on Route HH, 2 miles west of Kingston. At about 7:30 am, 20-year-old Gage R Simmons of Kingston was eastbound and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Arkansas and ran into the back of the vehicle. Simmons was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment; Vasquez was not injured.
KINGSTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges

RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure. The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy