Cobleskill, NY

Man found guilty of Murder after driving car into motel

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The man arrested for driving his car into a motel room in Cobleskill was convicted of second degree murder. The incident took place in June 2021.

According to the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office, Raymond George, 55, intentionally drove his car into the motel room of 51-year-old James Williams. Both Williams and his two dogs died. George’s lawyers told the jury he was intoxicated when the crash happened, but the jury rejected his claim.

In addition to the murder charge, George was also convicted on two counts of animal cruelty. A sentencing date has not been set.

