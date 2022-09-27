Read full article on original website
Related
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
US Chamber, Banking Groups Allege CFPB Overreaches on Discrimination Testing
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has joined several business organizations in suing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), saying the agency is overstepping its bounds in new rules that deal with discrimination in banking. According to a chamber news release Wednesday (Aug. 28), the suit — filed in the Eastern...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi
A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
LAW・
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Regions Bank Must Refund $141M, Pay $50M CFPB Fine for Overdraft Fees
Charging customers with surprise overdraft fees will cost Regions Bank a total of $191 million in customer redress plus a civil monetary penalty paid to the victims relief fund of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). From August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB said, Regions Bank charged customers surprise...
RELATED PEOPLE
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Hurricane Ian – live: Florida damage may top $120bn as Charleston airport shuts before South Carolina landfall
Ian is at hurricane status once more as the tropical storm ploughs towards the Carolinas on the southeast US coastline on Friday.South Carolina, which is subject to major flood warnings, strong winds and a “life-threatening storm surge”, is where the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of time as the National Hurricane Center warns of Ian’s strengthening over the Atlantic. In Florida, rescue operations have been taking place after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. It remains...
New SWIFT Tool Offers Front Row View of Post-Trade Settlement Journey
A new capability being piloted by SWIFT tackles the lack of visibility in post-trade processing while also helping prevent settlement fails. SWIFT Securities View addresses one of the biggest challenges in the securities industry, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 28) press release. The new service is in the pilot stage and will be released for wide adoption next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in Crypto: California Targets 11 Firms for Alleged Securities Violations; FTX.US President Brett Harrison Steps Down to Advisory Role
In a speech at a conference on finance tokenization, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said the bank is working on a series of CBDC projects. He said two of them will focus on boosting cross-border payments through work on interoperability between CBDCs, such as a liquidity management tool based on decentralized finance technology. A third will help use central bank money as a safe settlement asset for tokenized securities.
Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager Sold to FTX for $1.4B
Voyager Digital will sell its assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX for $1.4 billion, the struggling crypto lender announced late Monday (Sept. 26). The sale came “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks,” according to a press release. PYMNTS had reported...
Planning to Retire Soon? Your Money Will Go Further in These 8 States
Retiring is more fun when you don't have to worry about money.
Coral Raises $20M to Develop Executable NFT Wallet
Coral, a Solana-based developer, has finished a strategic funding round with $20 million to go toward building a wallet for NFTs, a Coindesk report said. Called Backpack, it will be the company’s first “flagship product.” This product will specifically work with executable NFTs. NFTs are usually digital assets with underlying smart contracts proving ownership. An executable NFT makes it so the user owns the right to execute a tokenized computer code, making it so the user can launch an application. That could simplify onboarding, which is often a pain point for crypto.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments
Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
Instacart Debuts Employee Wellness Perks to Court Business Customers
Among other moves to expand its audience, Instacart is now targeting businesses with a range of initiatives focused on employee health. Amid a range of features and promotions included in its new “Instacart Health” initiative announced Wednesday (Sept. 28), the grocery technology giant has introduced a business nutrition benefit called Fresh Funds.
Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management
Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0