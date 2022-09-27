ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
MARKETS
pymnts

Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity

While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
MARKETS
pymnts

US Chamber, Banking Groups Allege CFPB Overreaches on Discrimination Testing

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has joined several business organizations in suing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), saying the agency is overstepping its bounds in new rules that deal with discrimination in banking. According to a chamber news release Wednesday (Aug. 28), the suit — filed in the Eastern...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
California, MD
Local
Vermont Business
City
Washington, CA
City
Washington, VT
Local
California Business
City
Washington, OK
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
pymnts

CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi

A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
LAW
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Gary Gensler
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live: Florida damage may top $120bn as Charleston airport shuts before South Carolina landfall

Ian is at hurricane status once more as the tropical storm ploughs towards the Carolinas on the southeast US coastline on Friday.South Carolina, which is subject to major flood warnings, strong winds and a “life-threatening storm surge”, is where the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of time as the National Hurricane Center warns of Ian’s strengthening over the Atlantic. In Florida, rescue operations have been taking place after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. It remains...
FLORIDA STATE
pymnts

New SWIFT Tool Offers Front Row View of Post-Trade Settlement Journey

A new capability being piloted by SWIFT tackles the lack of visibility in post-trade processing while also helping prevent settlement fails. SWIFT Securities View addresses one of the biggest challenges in the securities industry, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 28) press release. The new service is in the pilot stage and will be released for wide adoption next year.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Regulators#Financial Innovation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nexo Group#Earn Interest Product#Reuters
pymnts

Today in Crypto: California Targets 11 Firms for Alleged Securities Violations; FTX.US President Brett Harrison Steps Down to Advisory Role

In a speech at a conference on finance tokenization, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said the bank is working on a series of CBDC projects. He said two of them will focus on boosting cross-border payments through work on interoperability between CBDCs, such as a liquidity management tool based on decentralized finance technology. A third will help use central bank money as a safe settlement asset for tokenized securities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager Sold to FTX for $1.4B

Voyager Digital will sell its assets to cryptocurrency exchange FTX for $1.4 billion, the struggling crypto lender announced late Monday (Sept. 26). The sale came “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks,” according to a press release. PYMNTS had reported...
MARKETS
pymnts

Coral Raises $20M to Develop Executable NFT Wallet

Coral, a Solana-based developer, has finished a strategic funding round with $20 million to go toward building a wallet for NFTs, a Coindesk report said. Called Backpack, it will be the company’s first “flagship product.” This product will specifically work with executable NFTs. NFTs are usually digital assets with underlying smart contracts proving ownership. An executable NFT makes it so the user owns the right to execute a tokenized computer code, making it so the user can launch an application. That could simplify onboarding, which is often a pain point for crypto.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
pymnts

Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments

Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
MARKETS
pymnts

Instacart Debuts Employee Wellness Perks to Court Business Customers

Among other moves to expand its audience, Instacart is now targeting businesses with a range of initiatives focused on employee health. Amid a range of features and promotions included in its new “Instacart Health” initiative announced Wednesday (Sept. 28), the grocery technology giant has introduced a business nutrition benefit called Fresh Funds.
HEALTH
pymnts

Payscout, Collection Works Partner on Payment Tech for AR Management

Global payment technology company Payscout has become a preferred payments partner of Collection Works Software Solutions, a supplier of technology and services to the collections, debit and credit management marketplace. With this enhanced partnership, Collection Works users will have a direct integration to Payscout’s Paywire platform, which is a prominent...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy