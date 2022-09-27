ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags

A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS News

Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man accused of murdering child held to answer

A Canyon Country man accused of killing his 2-month old daughter in September 2021 was held to answer on Wednesday, meaning that his case is scheduled to head to trial. According to the autopsy report and testimony in court on Wednesday, the man’s daughter, Jelani Taylor, died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing narcotics after he was reportedly seen sleeping while standing up at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a report of a man being escorted by mall security on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence. The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her home on...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster

A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
LANCASTER, CA
thecatseye.org

Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

