OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
St. Louis woman dies in Howard County accident
HOWARD COUNTY – A St. Louis woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Howard County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Victoria A. Cooper, 50, exited the right side of Route O, struck a drainage culvert, a fence post and a tree before it came to rest off the roadway.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
State’s Annual Request For Christmas Tree Donation Draws Backlash At The Lake
There’s been listener reaction to news that The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to state residents to provide a Christmas Tree for the Governor’s mansion lawn. The agency has announced it’s seeking a 30 to 40 foot eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar and...
Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Roach woman
CAMDEN COUNTY – Camden County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. The office says the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Roach. Elaine Nelson, 74, drove from her home in a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X. Nelson is known to drive the Lebanon area and to parts of Morgan County. She was last seen driving eastbound on 54 Highway through Camdenton. She may not know who or where she is when contacted.
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Crews from Missouri Public Utility Alliance heading to Florida to perform recovery work
The Columbia-based Missouri Public Utility Alliance has 57 lineworkers from 13 crews heading to the Orlando area to get ready for recovery work as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The post Crews from Missouri Public Utility Alliance heading to Florida to perform recovery work appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
City Council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans
Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Longhorned Tick Found In Northern Missouri
(Columbia) Researchers at the University of Missouri say the Longhorned tick has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time. The pest has caused the losses of millions of dollars in revenue to cattle producers worldwide. The Longhorned tick was found in the southern part of the state last...
