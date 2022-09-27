ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MO

Comments / 0

Related
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

St. Louis woman dies in Howard County accident

HOWARD COUNTY – A St. Louis woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Howard County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Victoria A. Cooper, 50, exited the right side of Route O, struck a drainage culvert, a fence post and a tree before it came to rest off the roadway.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Hill, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Otterville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Brunswick, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#Engineering#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Silver Alert canceled for missing Roach woman

CAMDEN COUNTY – Camden County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. The office says the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Roach. Elaine Nelson, 74, drove from her home in a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X. Nelson is known to drive the Lebanon area and to parts of Morgan County. She was last seen driving eastbound on 54 Highway through Camdenton. She may not know who or where she is when contacted.
ROACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Columbia Missourian

City Council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans

Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Longhorned Tick Found In Northern Missouri

(Columbia) Researchers at the University of Missouri say the Longhorned tick has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time. The pest has caused the losses of millions of dollars in revenue to cattle producers worldwide. The Longhorned tick was found in the southern part of the state last...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy