CAMDEN COUNTY – Camden County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. The office says the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Roach. Elaine Nelson, 74, drove from her home in a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X. Nelson is known to drive the Lebanon area and to parts of Morgan County. She was last seen driving eastbound on 54 Highway through Camdenton. She may not know who or where she is when contacted.

ROACH, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO