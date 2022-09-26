Read full article on original website
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KCRG.com
Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
Democrats call Gov. Reynolds' ad 'racist & dangerous,' campaign disagrees
An ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign called "Still Works" starts with a clip of Rep. Cori Bush calling for police to be defunded. It goes on to show a car on fire in Chicago and what appears to be migrants at the southern border of the United States. Iowa...
Iowa Democratic voter registrations drop 15%
Iowa Democrats lost about 103,000 active registered voters, a 15% loss, since November 2020, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office.Meanwhile: Active Republican voter registrations slid just 5% — just over 36,000 votes. Why it matters: The loss could signal trouble for Democrats come Nov. 8.By the numbers: Republicans have been able to reverse some of the losses in the last year, gaining just over 20,000 active registrations through Sept. 1. Democrats lost more than 15,000 during that period.Republicans now have more than 683,000 registered voters. Democrats have 596,000.Zoom in: The statewide trends are reflected in Polk,...
who13.com
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
KIMT
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa has $1.91 billion budget surplus
DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says the State of Iowa will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. "Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” says Governor Reynolds. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny. It turns out that growth-oriented policies and fiscal restraint are a powerful combination.”
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Chariton Leader
Iowa CIO rolls out cybersecurity service for schools, nonprofits
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations. The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops...
kmaland.com
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort
(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Iowa man who assaulted officer during US Capitol riot gets 7-year prison term
A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one man wrecking ball” who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer.
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
ourquadcities.com
2 Iowa companies ordered to pay nearly $3.5M over wire fraud scheme
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — After pleading guilty in 2020, two Iowa companies learned their fates last week. Energae, LP, and I-Lenders, LLC, both of Iowa, each pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in December 2020, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sep. 21, 2022, they were sentenced to pay a total of nearly $3.5 million, $1 million of which will go to victims. The corporations also were required to forfeit 57 million shares of stock in another company and abandon certain tax credits.
