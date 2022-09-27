ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Brother of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews touched by outpouring of support in wake of murder

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHBZT_0iBQEztF00

(WWJ) – The brother of WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews is thanking those who have reached out in support of his family in wake of his murder last Friday in Chesterfield Township.

While Matthews’ 10-year-old son remains in critical but stable condition, his 5-year-old daughter has been released from the hospital and his girlfriend is also continuing to recover in stable condition.

Joe Nicolai, Matthews’ brother, told WWJ’s Charlie Langton Monday morning they are first and foremost in his mind.

“My mind is racing about a million different things at the same time and I keep going back and forth to the different things that need to be taken care of,” Nicolai said. “Mostly, now that my brother has passed away, it’s his children. It’s Hunter, a 10-year-old boy that’s going through brain surgery and ear surgery.”

Matthews’ son was found tied up in a closet suffering from severe blunt force trauma, but his aunt, Ashley Quigley said Monday in an update on the GoFundMe page supporting the family he had “a few victories of his own.”

Prosecutors on Monday charged 55-year-old Arthur Williamson with seven felonies, including first-degree murder. Many questions surrounding the attack remain, including Williamson’s relationship to the family. Nicolai says he hopes to learn why he was in his brother’s house.

He also wants to thank those who have reached out to console both himself and his family.

“It is absolutely amazing and wonderful how many people have reached out,” he said. “I never knew that my brother had touched so many people and touched so many lives in positive ways.”

He says his brother “probably didn’t know” the impact he had made on others’ lives.

“He was just an amazing, genuine guy and so many people have told me how amazing Jim was and Jim saved their lives,” Nicolai said. “I’ve got people telling me that (they) were in the lowest part of their lives and my brother brought them out of it and they’re successful now because of it. I had no idea that he was that amazing.”

As of Monday night the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $15,000 to support Matthews’ children as they recover. Quigley also thanked friends and local community members for all other donations the family has received, including clothes and toys.

"It warms my heart so much to see all of these strangers helping my family when these kids need it the most," Quigley wrote. "You guys are the light in our dark tunnel and even these words of kindness do not express my gratitude for you."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Williamson
Person
Hunter
People

Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police

Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention Month, the police department...
WAUSAU, WI
TODAY.com

Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later

Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says

An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Both women whose bodies were found days apart in Linda now identified

LINDA - Authorities have positively identified both women found dead last week in Linda.Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue. She has been identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. An autopsy showed Parra had been dead for several days and had several broken bones, but no cause of death has been determined. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.
LINDA, CA
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy