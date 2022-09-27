ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

36th District Court Judge 'unfit' for office in blistering report by state judicial commission

By David Komer online producer
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Ray Mifasol Latido
2d ago

This is outrageous!These Christian judges pushing their faith on the courts. So typical. She needs to be removed !

Reply
3
Belle
2d ago

Sounds like an elitist and one who thinks she deserves a lot more than she is worth. Just foul.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Ga. high court to hear Watkins retrial appeal from AG's office

The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an appeal to a judge’s decision to overturn the conviction of Joseph Samuel Watkins, a Floyd County man accused of a 2000 killing. Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. While Watkins was convicted by a Floyd County jury, his co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges. ...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Law & Crime

Joe Exotic’s Attorney Faces Off with Skeptical Appeals Court in Bid for Re-Sentencing in ‘Murder for Hire’ Conviction

An attorney for imprisoned wildlife showman and onetime big cat trader Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, got into a bit of a procedural jam with multiple appellate court judges during oral argument in Denver, Colorado on Thursday. Atlanta, Georgia-based criminal defense attorney Molly Parmer began Exotic’s case-in-chief before...
DENVER, CO
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Court#Michigan Supreme Court#Detroit Police#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#State Judicial Commission#Reporte
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Miami

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
POTUS
Salon

Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison

The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
SOCIETY
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy