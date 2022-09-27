ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

County Commission confirms Harris executive appointments

By Bill Dries
 3 days ago

Shelby County Commissioners approved 10 executive reappointments by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to start his second four-year term as the county’s chief executive.

The only close vote at the Monday, Sept. 26, commission meeting was for the renomination of county corrections division director Anthony Alexander, who received the seven votes needed for confirmation with three commissioners — Edmund Ford Jr., Erika Sugarmon and Britney Thornton — abstaining.

The previous commission in 2019 approved a no confidence resolution in Alexander as the administration investigated whether Alexander lived in Shelby County, based on complaints from corrections division employees.

Despite the no confidence resolution passing, the commission cannot remove any of the appointees once confirmed except for the county attorney.

Alexander was not present for Monday’s confirmation vote because he is “under a doctor’s care,” according to county chief administrative officer Harold Collins.

Harris described Alexander as a “career corrections professional.”

“I cannot disregard what employees talked to me about, emailed me about, corresponded to me about,” Ford said. “I sincerely hope a new page can occur.”

The only vote against one of the 10 nominees was Ford’s vote against Marlinee Iverson’s reappointment as county attorney.

Ford says the county attorney’s office has been “political” during Iverson’s tenure.

“It’s very hard to serve two masters,” Ford said of representing the administration and the commission. “I don’t like to see politics being practiced and not law.”

Before the vote, Ford asked commission attorney Marcy Ingram, who is an assistant county attorney, if commissioners could rescind any of the appointments after approving them.

Ingram said because the mayor has the power to hire and fire all but one, the commission had no recourse. The one exception is the county attorney.

Harris praised Iverson for managing “dozens of lawyers and hundreds of lawsuits.”

The other reappointments approved by the commission Monday for the second term were:

  • Harold Collins, chief administrative officer
  • Audrey Tipton, finance and administration director
  • Cliff Norville, Public Works director
  • Dorcas Young-Griffin, Community Services director
  • Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department director
  • Phyllis Aluko, Shelby County chief public defender
  • John Zeanah, director of the Division of Planning and Development
  • Cary Woods, Shelby County Divorce Referee

Comments / 2

