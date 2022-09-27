Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
SAFETY 101: How to prepare for Missouri’s 2022 hunting season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For serious hunters, opening day is their favorite day of the year. Before the hunting season commences, here are some safety precautions as outlined by the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in 2020 alone, there were 22...
kbsi23.com
United Way, Salvation Army partner to help provide shelter in extreme weather shelter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – (KBSI) – Missouri winter storms can be brutal with ice, sleet, and snow piled high. The temperatures dip below freezing and being without a warm place to go is beyond concerning. United Way of Southeast Missouri and The Salvation Army are teaming up to...
kbsi23.com
American Red Cross volunteers from MO, AR responding to FL ahead of Hurricane Ian
(KBSI) – The American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas is sending volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Nearly 100 disaster responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region have raised their hands to respond, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida, according to the American Red Cross. About 40 more on standby to leave as needed.
kbsi23.com
IDPH, University of Illinois spinoff launch wastewater school testing for COVID
CHICAGO, Ill. (KBSI) – The state of Illinois announced it is launching an innovative pilot program to protect school children from COVID-19 and reduce its spread through classrooms by analyzing school wastewater for the coronavirus. The project, which also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System (IWSS), a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute (DPI). The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
