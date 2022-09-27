CHICAGO, Ill. (KBSI) – The state of Illinois announced it is launching an innovative pilot program to protect school children from COVID-19 and reduce its spread through classrooms by analyzing school wastewater for the coronavirus. The project, which also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System (IWSS), a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute (DPI). The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.

