Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County employees get a raise for 36th year in a row
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a raise for the 36th year in a row. This year it’s five percent. Tara Scott has worked in the Tuscaloosa County probate office for more than eight years, and she is thrilled to be getting a pay raise of five percent. Scott says she’s a little surprised considering the economy and the fact we’re not too far removed from the pandemic.
wbrc.com
$1.5 million coming to workforce development in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced workforce development funding coming to Bessemer. $1.5 million dollars was given to the Bessemer Housing Authority. The money will be used to provide at-risk young adults with job opportunities and skill training. The funding was made possible through the Department of Labor’s...
birminghamtimes.com
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
wbrc.com
2023 Fiscal Year Budget for Alabaster projects approved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many exciting new projects are coming to the City of Alabaster and the 2023 fiscal year budget will fund several of those developments. Different funds are set up to cover different functions of the city. The total city budget includes the sewer fund, the garbage fund, and the capital projects fund that totals to about $77.5 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Alabama set to receive $16 million to help battle worsening opioid epidemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is about to get more help in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The government is giving $16 million to the Alabama Department of Mental Health and it will be up to them to determine how to use the funds. Jefferson County Department of Health...
wbrc.com
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Birmingham investing $1 million to help students’ financial literacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the city will be investing $1 million to help students in the Birmingham City Schools system become more financially literate. The program, dubbed the BHM Financial Freedom Project, will be launched in the second week of October at six BCS campuses and will eventually be […]
thehomewoodstar.com
Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road
New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, your yard debris pickup service is going away because of lack of funding, and that $7 charge on your utility bill is going away too. Without any funding, the Helena city council had no other choice but to terminate the service,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
wbrc.com
Homewood yoga studio offering training for teacher certification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood Yoga studio is offering a training program for yoga teacher certification!. Starting this weekend, U4ic Yoga is hosting a 200-hour yoga instructor certification training. The training sessions are the first weekend of each month, plus every Tuesday from October 1- March 5. U4ic owner,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works rate structure creates customer confusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers, the Hendersons didn’t get a bill for months - then got five bills all at once in June. They say they paid that bill, then got another one a few days later demanding hundreds more dollars and when they called to try and resolve it, they say they never got a call back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham Water Works Board votes to accept second resignation from chairman Chris Rice
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will soon begin the search for a new chairman after voting in Wednesday’s meeting to accept Chris Rice’s most recent resignation. A copy of Rice’s resignation email, which was sent to BWWB members Sept. 27, was obtained by AL.com’s Roy Johnson and reads as follows:
Bham Now
How this restoring program changed the course of Brian’s life
Picture this—all the odds are stacked up against your chances of finding a job and home. You may be battling addictions or you might have just left prison and are struggling to be financially stable. That’s where Changed Lives Christian Center (CLCC), a partner of The Foundry Ministries that provides essential care and services for homeless men, steps in. Read on to learn how CLCC’s program is helping men find hope, guidance and a new way of life.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
wbrc.com
Northport mayor spearheads 14th relief drive. This time it’s for Florida
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) - Once Hurricane Ian struck and starting moving out of Florida, Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon went to work to help. He spearheaded a relief drive for Ian’s victims. It’s Herndon’s 14th relief drive since the 2011 tornado hit Tuscaloosa. Mayor Herndon got his...
wbrc.com
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
wbrc.com
BJCTA looking to hire MAX, Birmingham Xpress operators
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority is looking to hire operators for its MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines. The BJCTA is looking to hire CDL, non-CDL, full-time, and part-time operators. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, September 28 - Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility.
Comments / 0