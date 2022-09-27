Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Police arrest two brothers in connection with Salem shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested two brothers Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in front of her home on August 28. That night at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 24th Street to find a woman injured. Police discovered that the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Vancouver SWAT negotiations end with wanted man in custody
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police locked down a portion of a southeast Vancouver neighborhood for several hours this evening as several agencies attempted to get a wanted man to come out of a home off southeast 117th Avenue. After an active scene involving police departments from Battle Ground, Kelso,...
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured. At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie...
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Missing Salem teen found dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
1 dead after shooting at Fairview home; search for suspect underway
FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man at a Fairview home on Tuesday evening. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first officers being dispatched just after 7 p.m.
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside. One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure...
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview
FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning after he returned to the scene of a deadly shooting in Fairview, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a home in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, with the first deputies being...
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
Portland firefighters complete stairclimb challenge for fight against cystic fibrosis
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talked with the co-founder and director of the festival to get a preview of opening night. Suspect involved in deadly shooting arrested after returning to scene in Fairview. Deputies arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning after he returned to the scene of a deadly shooting...
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
Salem family planning to rebuild after arson destroys home
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem family says they plan on rebuilding following a house fire that authorities determined to be arson. The Salem Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire in Southeast Portland around 12:35 p.m. Friday afternoon. SFD states they “responded to the fire which started on the porch but then quickly engulfed a large portion of the home. Residents quickly evacuated the dwelling and reported no injuries. One firefighter is receiving medical treatment for minor injuries received at the scene.”
PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric will be providing six more electric school buses to five metro area school districts. The utility company announced Tuesday that Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were the recipients of the new buses as part of the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.
