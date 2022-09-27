ETSU football breathing a little easier while preparing for Chattanooga
Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday.
Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they were on the right track … close to breaking through … The momentum of a win is good – but the Blue and Gold will have a different type of challenge with Chattanooga this week .
The Mocs are a Top-10 FCS team and tops in the SoCon as well … But – that doesn’t make much of a difference to Quarles or his players … These guys are wired to show up and battle for 60 minutes every Saturday … But the winning formula begins with another good week of preparation.
“I think there are some growing pains with a new system coming in and I think guys are finally taking ownership for a lot of it. Like I said, we just had a good week last week and we need to build on that.” “We need to do that same thing this week. You know, it’s a big week and we just need to have a good week at practice and come out fired up and ready to play.” “I believe in our guys, I believe we do some good things – they’re a competitive group. They love to be in these big games, I believe. I know they’re going to be excited about this one.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0