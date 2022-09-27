ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

ETSU football breathing a little easier while preparing for Chattanooga

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday.

Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they were on the right track … close to breaking through … The momentum of a win is good – but the Blue and Gold will have a different type of challenge with Chattanooga this week .


The Mocs are a Top-10 FCS team and tops in the SoCon as well … But – that doesn’t make much of a difference to Quarles or his players … These guys are wired to show up and battle for 60 minutes every Saturday … But the winning formula begins with another good week of preparation.

“I think there are some growing pains with a new system coming in and I think guys are finally taking ownership for a lot of it. Like I said, we just had a good week last week and we need to build on that.” “We need to do that same thing this week. You know, it’s a big week and we just need to have a good week at practice and come out fired up and ready to play.” “I believe in our guys, I believe we do some good things – they’re a competitive group. They love to be in these big games, I believe. I know they’re going to be excited about this one.”

WJHL

ETSU moves up Saturday kickoff time in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs will take the gridiron earlier than originally scheduled on Saturday as the region prepares for weather from Hurricane Ian. A release from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) states that the game against Chattanooga will kick off at 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The game had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU to begin selling beer at football games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will sell beer at football games starting this Saturday when the Buccaneers host conference-rival Chattanooga. Fans will have to present a valid, government-issued ID verifying that they are at least 21 years or older in order to get a wristband for purchasing beer. Fans can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville senior Brady Quillen named Week Six Player of the Week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Neither team's region standings are on the line when Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett get together, but that doesn't make it a meaningless game. "Even though it's a non-conference game, DB's always been a rival," Greene Devils senior quarterback Brady Quillen said. Thanks to a shoe-string tackle on the final play of the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Johnson City, TN
Football
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Football
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Big Game Preview: Hampton vs South Greene

(WJHL) — Staying on the high school football field the Big game of the week will take place in Greene Co Friday night when the states No. 1 ranked Hampton Bulldogs coming calling on the South Greene Rebels. This is a game that has been circled on the Bulldogs schedule since it came out at […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WDEF

Howard Finding Motivation in New Jerseys

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Howard has a super motivational word in their nickname…the Hustlin’ Tigers. Now they have even more inspirational words pressed on the back of their new jerseys. Howard coach Dedric Maffett told his players they were getting new jerseys this year, but he didn’t tell them everything.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Thursday night high school football scores

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Paid to leave: ETSU paying three former coaches, AD $700K-plus this year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) athletics program faces a hefty bill this fiscal year for coaches and staff who no longer serve the university. News Channel 11 investigated the athletics budget to see how much the coaching line item typically costs and how much it’s cost in the last couple […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#60 Minutes#American Football#College Football#Tn#Bucs#Fcs#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Milligan falls to AAC frontrunner Bryan

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffs volleyball squad battled a formidable Bryan College Lions squad on Tuesday night, but was swept, 3-0. Milligan (14-20, 5-2 AAC) was just five points away from taking the opening set when the visitors won seven of the final nine points to grab the first frame, 25-22. The Lions […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Tennessee high grabbed the opening set of Tuesday night’s volleyball clash inside the Topper Palace, but came up short to Science Hill, 3-1. The first frame went the way of the visitors to the tight tune of 25-22. Tennessee High opened the second set on a tear, as well, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

High School Standouts: Boone’s Jenkins growing on and off the field

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers are a perfect 5-0 to start the 2022 football season. It’s as hot of a start the program has put together since 2006. The team is doing it on both sides, having allowed just 14 total points. The Blazers can also score in bunches, thanks in part […]
GRAY, TN
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

THS sweeps Abingdon to close regular season

(Abingdon, VA — The Tennessee High Volleyball team closed out their 2022 regular season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Abingdon Wednesday night. Marley Johns slammed 11 kills and 2 blocks to lead the offense. Madison Blair added 8 kills and Sophie Meade had 8 kills as well along with 12 digs. Marae Herrmann […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
BRISTOL, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
