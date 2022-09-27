Read full article on original website
Metro News
Undefeated teams Doddridge & Wirt take the Class A stage in Week 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the scene for Class A football in Week 6. Doddridge County (4-0) and Wirt County (4-0) square off in the marquee matchup.
Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
How to watch Texas football vs. West Virginia: TV, stream, game time
In just a couple of days, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face an important test at home in Big 12 play against head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas will be looking for its first win of Big 12 play after a disappointing start to the conference slate last weekend.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Graham Harrell has found balance at WVU within his Air Raid philosophy
MORGANTOWN -- Yeah, sure, Graham Harrell has his memories of playing against Texas. Sort of like how teenagers in the 1960s have memories of the Beatles or Neil Armstrong having memories. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
The Dominion Post
Organization sets Oct. 8 for Mini Day of Play at WVU
The nonprofit organization Get Moving! announced the 2022 edition of its Mini Day of Play will be Oct. 8 at The Shack Neighborhood House. The Shack will host the event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
WBOY
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
Centre Daily
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four.
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
The Dominion Post
Peter Tzavaras
Peter “Pete” George Tzavaras, 72, of Morgantown passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born April 12, 1950, in Chattanooga, Tenn., son of the late Gus and Lena Stathakis Tzavaras. Pete graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, Tenn. He worked as an accountant at...
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
The Dominion Post
Patricia Shaffer
Patricia Jo Chico Shaffer, 84, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938, daughter of the late Joseph Paul Chico and Betty Ellen Spina. Patricia “Patty Jo,” a lifelong resident of...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
