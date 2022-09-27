ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Parkersburg, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Back Of The Net#Ovac#Mhs#Mohigans#Dominion Post
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
The Dominion Post

Organization sets Oct. 8 for Mini Day of Play at WVU

The nonprofit organization Get Moving! announced the 2022 edition of its Mini Day of Play will be Oct. 8 at The Shack Neighborhood House. The Shack will host the event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Peter Tzavaras

Peter “Pete” George Tzavaras, 72, of Morgantown passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born April 12, 1950, in Chattanooga, Tenn., son of the late Gus and Lena Stathakis Tzavaras. Pete graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, Tenn. He worked as an accountant at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Patricia Shaffer

Patricia Jo Chico Shaffer, 84, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938, daughter of the late Joseph Paul Chico and Betty Ellen Spina. Patricia “Patty Jo,” a lifelong resident of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy