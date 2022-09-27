Oakland car fire spreads to brush along I-580, explodes to 4-alarms before crews contain blaze

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots along Interstate 580 in Oakland after flames came close to homes on Monday night.

What started as a vehicle fire quickly spread to a nearby hillside between Seminary Drive and Edwards Avenue.

Wildfires don't just happen in the wild. They can happen in the middle of cities, too. And they are terrifying. Take a look back at the firestorm that tore through the East Bay Hills, streaming now on our ABC7 News Bay Area app.

Firefighters could be seen spraying down a burned-out pickup truck along I-580 which caught fire just after 6 p.m.

"Some type of vehicle had an explosion. People around heard there was some type of explosion and then the fire and smoke started," said Cedric O'Bannon who lives nearby.

"Extremely worried, I was right there I heard the explosion from whatever vehicle it was," said another witness.

The two people who were inside the burned truck got out safely but flames quickly spread to the hillside along I-580.

A 4-alarm brush fire destroyed at least one home and damaged four others along I-580 in Oakland's Laurel District.

"Anything that happens on these hills is too close for comfort," said Danine Manette who lives in the area.

And this fire was no exception.

Oakland Battalion Chief Linda Buell says flames came between 40 and 50 yards of homes on Blue Rock Court.

"Very antsy, my daughter was antsy, my dog was antsy. So, I'm just glad it looks like they got it out because it was pretty scary there. It has the potential to be an inferno so when I saw smoke coming up and saw flames today I was like that trail is on fire and we're in trouble," said Manette.

No one was hurt and no homes burned but traffic was backed up for hours.

Oakland crews tell us at least 70 firefighters responded to the flames with their trucks lined up in the westbound lanes along I-580.

Fortunately, crews were able to get the upper hand and say they will have a fire truck in the area all night to make sure there are no flare-ups.