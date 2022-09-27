ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland car fire spreads to brush along I-580, explodes to 4-alarms before crews contain blaze

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKNcd_0iBQDKB100

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots along Interstate 580 in Oakland after flames came close to homes on Monday night.

What started as a vehicle fire quickly spread to a nearby hillside between Seminary Drive and Edwards Avenue.

VIDEO: Oakland Hills Fire 30 years later

Wildfires don't just happen in the wild. They can happen in the middle of cities, too. And they are terrifying. Take a look back at the firestorm that tore through the East Bay Hills, streaming now on our ABC7 News Bay Area app.

Firefighters could be seen spraying down a burned-out pickup truck along I-580 which caught fire just after 6 p.m.

"Some type of vehicle had an explosion. People around heard there was some type of explosion and then the fire and smoke started," said Cedric O'Bannon who lives nearby.

"Extremely worried, I was right there I heard the explosion from whatever vehicle it was," said another witness.

The two people who were inside the burned truck got out safely but flames quickly spread to the hillside along I-580.

RELATED: Home destroyed, 4 others damaged after spot fires along I-580 spread into Oakland neighborhood

A 4-alarm brush fire destroyed at least one home and damaged four others along I-580 in Oakland's Laurel District.

"Anything that happens on these hills is too close for comfort," said Danine Manette who lives in the area.

And this fire was no exception.

Oakland Battalion Chief Linda Buell says flames came between 40 and 50 yards of homes on Blue Rock Court.

"Very antsy, my daughter was antsy, my dog was antsy. So, I'm just glad it looks like they got it out because it was pretty scary there. It has the potential to be an inferno so when I saw smoke coming up and saw flames today I was like that trail is on fire and we're in trouble," said Manette.

RELATED: 2 Oakland hills homes burned after overloaded generator sparks explosion, fire

No one was hurt and no homes burned but traffic was backed up for hours.

Oakland crews tell us at least 70 firefighters responded to the flames with their trucks lined up in the westbound lanes along I-580.

Fortunately, crews were able to get the upper hand and say they will have a fire truck in the area all night to make sure there are no flare-ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iBQDKB100

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Highway 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Firefighters quickly control 2-alarm fire at vacant restaurant in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG – Firefighters in Pittsburg on Tuesday quickly controlled a fire that broke out at a vacant commercial building that once housed a restaurant.Around 11:40 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was burning at a structure on the 2900 block of Harbor Street, not far from Highway 4. The fire had grown to two alarms.Less than an hour later, firefighters said the fire was out and the building was searched. No injuries were reported.In an update Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they have determined the fire began in a storeroom. Investigators could not rule out a possible cooking fire as a cause and that homeless people were reported inside the restaurant shortly before the fire.Contra Costa firefighters said the location has seen "considerable homeless activity," which included another fire over the weekend.   
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Alarms#Fire Truck#Vehicle Fire#East Bay#Accident#I 580
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
BYRON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rescue teams patrol Oakland streets searching for floundering Heron chicks

OAKLAND -- Oakland Zoo officials have dispatched rescue teams to the city's streets in search of fallen fledgling Heron chicks, who may have tumbled out of their nests during hatching season.So far this year, officials said, more than 140 fledglings have been rescued.Nesting colonies of black-crowned night herons return annually to trees in downtown Oakland. So each day, two foot patrols take to the streets, searching for fledglings in trouble. The project is a collaborative effort between Oakland Zoo, International Bird Rescue, and the Golden Gate Audubon Society."Oakland Zoo is fully committed to preserving wildlife in our great city," said Oakland Zoo CEO...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in Fremont crash between tanker truck and vehicle

FREMONT -- A crash between a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle in Fremont early Monday morning left one person dead, police said.The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Boyce Road, west of Interstate Highway 880 and about 0.7 mile north of Auto Mall Parkway. Fremont police said a passenger vehicle was traveling heading west on Stewart Ave and as it entered Boyce Road, the vehicle collided with the tanker which was heading north on Boyce Road. Three people were in the passenger vehicle, and one of them died in the crash, police said. The coroner's office withheld the victim's identity until family members were notified. No other injuries were reported. Police said the tanker truck driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with the investigation.Police did not say whether excess speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. Witnesses or persons with informaiton on the crash were asked to contact Officer Vincent Montojo at vmontojo@fremont.gov or Officer LanTran at ltran@fremont.gov, or by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to "Tip FremontPD" followed by short message to 888-777, and at fremontpolice.gov/i-want-to/submit-a-non-urgent-tip. 
FREMONT, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy