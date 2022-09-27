Read full article on original website
4 finalists vie to be Loveland’s next police chief
There are four finalists vying to be the next chief of the Loveland Police Department. The finalists include Fort Collins Police Department’s assistant chief Timothy Doran; Anita Koester, a division chief with Lakewood Police; David Farrow, a deputy chief in Arizona; Philip Gonshak, a police chief in Seal Beach, California. The public is invited to meet the candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 13 at the Embassy Suites on Clydesdale Parkway. The new chief will replace Bob Ticer, who left the department four months ago to take a position in Arizona.
DA won't charge Fort Collins officer in shooting of 18-year-old man
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer who shot an 18-year-old man twice after responding to a disturbance call this month will not be charged, in part because the man took a "shooting position" and pointed a shotgun directly at officers. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office...
Suspect dead, Denver officer hospitalized after shoot-out in Broomfield
A shoot-out between a Denver Police officer and a suspect leaves the suspect dead and the officer in the hospital. It happened in Broomfield at Sheridan and Midway boulevards Thursday afternoon. The officer from Denver Police’s Fugitive Unit was tracking a suspect wanted for murder, who crashed, then tried to carjack someone, before firing shots at the officer. The officer returned fire and the suspect was killed. The officer is reportedly in stable condition.
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment
A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Anthony Edwards Killed Himself as Aurora Cops Shot at Him, Denver Police Say
Most agencies tasked with investigating a police shooting by officers from another law enforcement organization tend to keep quiet until that investigation is complete. But on September 27, the Denver Police Department shared additional information about a fatal shooting involving Aurora Police Department officers within Denver city limits. The DPD...
Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police
DENVER — An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
Fort Collins to distribute catalytic converter tracker kits
Drivers in Fort Collins can help protect their cars against catalytic converter theft. The city will distribute the free kits on Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Police Services building (north parking lot), 2221 S. Timberline Road.Those kits include a serial number that can be applied to a vehicle's catalytic converter. That number is then registered with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.If a catalytic converter is stolen, victims can report the serial number to police. If officers ever find detached catalytic converters, they can check the serial number through CATPA to locate the owner."This type of theft has been plaguing our city and our region for years. Anyone can be a victim," said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. "I strongly encourage community members to take advantage of this free opportunity. Together, we can make criminals think twice about targeting vehicles here in Fort Collins."The kits are free but participants must register at fcgov.com.
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
Fort Collins Police: Man arrested after holding 2 women hostage
A man was arrested after police said he held two people hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue late Saturday morning, where they said 38-year-old Victoriano Benavente broke in, armed with a knife, and held two women captive. The SWAT team forced its way in after learning one of the victims was hurt. They recovered several knives and arrested Benavente. The women were hospitalized; one of them was listed in serious condition. Benavente faces charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, burglary, assault, and unlawful sexual contact.
Mother charged in 12-year-old girl’s fentanyl death
A mother has been charged in connection to her 12-year-old daughter’s fentanyl-related death.
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
