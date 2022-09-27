ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

SAFETY 101: How to prepare for Missouri’s 2022 hunting season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For serious hunters, opening day is their favorite day of the year. Before the hunting season commences, here are some safety precautions as outlined by the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in 2020 alone, there were 22...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Cape Girardeau, MO
Education
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fair Season Ends In Madison County

(Fredericktown) County fair season will come to a close after the Madison County Fair takes place in Fredericktown. It’s set for Friday, October 7th through Sunday the 9th. Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker invites you to his town that weekend for some good old-fashioned fun. Other things you can check...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
CHESTER, IL
kbsi23.com

Fall Kidsignment Expo begins in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The semi-annual Kidsignment Expo began today at The Pavilion in Marion. Consigners brought in new and gently used kids’ items to sell at discounted prices. Items range from clothes to toys to rockers and more. Those selling the products at the Kidsignment Expo keep 70 percent of all sales.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Pulled Pork#Highschool#Imo
KFVS12

Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
republicmonitor.com

East Perry Community Fair brings in largest crowd ever

If a person asked East Perry Community Fair Publicity Chairman Fred Eggers exactly what he thought about the fair, he could tell that person one thing. There were a lot of people there. “It was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Eggers said. “Friday’s crowd was the largest we’ve...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Education
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

SGCMH welcomes a familiar face to the medical staff

STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (SGCMH) welcomes Dr. Hannah Kertz, OB/GYN to its medical staff. If her last name sounds familiar, that’s because she was born and raised in Ste. Genevieve. She graduated from Valle Catholic High School in 2010 and stayed close to home....
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man

The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy