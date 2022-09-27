The pies have it: Still on Main Pizzeria is judged the Valley’s best at Pawtucket Arts Festival’s inaugural Pizza Palooza

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
GoLocalProv
Cheesecake for a Cause, Loaded Lobster Bisque, Nights Out in Warren: RI Food Round-Up
It’s now officially fall, and there are some great food offerings in Rhode Island. Ten Prime Steak & Sushi is participating in Bakes For Breast Cancer again this October to help fund Dana Farber research, one dessert at a time. This year Chef Brittany Muggle has created an autumn-inspired...
Valley Breeze
Everybody's Pizzeria and Bar opens for anyone who loves pizza
SMITHFIELD – Come in for a slice or stay for dinner at Everybody’s Pizzeria and Bar, 970 Douglas Pike, owned by Woonsocket Career and Technical Center culinary graduate, 29-year-old Kevin Lavallee. Lavallee said he knew as a kid that he wanted to be a chef while helping his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot
Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Coffee shop owned by local ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants to host watch party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Audrey’s, owned by Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti of “Bachelor in Paradise,” will host a watch party for season 8. The premier will be displayed on large projectors at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with the option to buy cocktails and food.
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday
BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals, freebies
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.
SouthCoast’s First 3D Theater is Officially Open
New Bedford Whaling Museum has been quietly working on an exciting new upgrade to its facility. The brand new equipment arrived on Johnny Cake Hill over the summer, and the technical team has spent the past month transitioning the theater into a 3D experience. The theater at the museum has...
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley Breeze
A bunch of Hocus Pocus
LINCOLN – “Come little children I’ll take thee away, into a land of enchantment,” croons Sarah Sanderson in the original “Hocus Pocus” film. Lincoln’s Chase Farm park will transform into the land of enchantment for a one-day Hocus Pocus-inspired fall festival on Oct. 1, where witches promise to run “amok, amok, amok!”
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
14-Week-Old Puppy From Puerto Rico Looking for Love with Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's Wet Nose Wednesday! Let's talk animals. There is nothing like the unconditional love that an animal brings to a home, and when it comes to bringing an animal in, families have plenty of choices to start. Here's a friendly reminder that SouthCoast animal shelters are filled with hundreds of...
Comments / 0