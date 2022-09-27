ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Princeton protect progressive speech, too?

As soon as the Class of 2026 arrived on campus, Princeton’s administration plunged us into a series of orientation events. Among the presentations about University values, one stood out: “Free Expression at Princeton.” It was early in Orientation, it was required, and University President Christopher Eisgruber ’83 addressed our class for the first time — the administration clearly prioritized it.
Honor Committee Chair: Student leadership matters in the disciplinary process

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. As the Chair of the Honor Committee, I want to address a recent guest contribution in The Daily Princetonian by Benjamin Gelman ’23, which argues that students should exercise solidarity by refusing to join the Honor Committee. I initially joined the Committee because of horror stories I heard from a professor about pleading with members of the Committee for leniency for accused students, so I understand the argument that the whole system is illegitimate. However, despite the claims made in Gelman’s article, student involvement in the Honor Committee has significantly changed the way the Committee approaches every aspect of its work. I am confident that if students who are skeptical of the Committee chose to apply, it would make the Honor Committee process fairer for students who go through it.
Truth-seeking is at the heart of every principle the University has

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. Columnist Abigail Rabieh ‘25 recently shared her perspective on the principle of “institutional neutrality,” which she calls the “missing piece to the free speech puzzle.” Though she is wrong to suggest that I and other campus free speech advocates have neglected the institutional neutrality angle of the free speech issue (see here, here, here, here, here, here, etc.) she does call attention to serious questions about when and how the University should “speak” in its official capacity.
“It’s important that the University, with all of its power, does not act as a censor. But it raises a question: Does Princeton protect progressive speech, too?”
Princeton files motion for dismissal of religious discrimination suit brought by ex-employee. The University filed a motion on Sept. 20 requesting that a religious discrimination lawsuit, brought forward by former University budget analyst Kate McKinley, be dismissed. The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 16, alleged that the University fired McKinley due to her religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine employee requirement and other pandemic protocols.
Women's soccer shuts out Bucknell with two goals

Following a 1–0 loss to Ivy League rival Yale (4–4–1 overall, 1–0 Ivy League), Princeton (6–4 overall, 0–1 Ivy League) was looking to bounce back against Bucknell (5–5–1, 2–1 Patriot League). Dominating performances in the midfield, along with continued pressure on Bucknell’s defense, ensured the Tigers’ victory over the Bisons by a score of 2–0 on Tuesday.
Men’s soccer drops game against St. John’s, 2–1

Despite its dominant performance in the last two matches, the Princeton men’s soccer team (3–3–1, 0–0 Ivy) fell 2–1 against Saint John’s (2–5–1, 1–1 Big East). The game was a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round, when Princeton was knocked out of the tournament after losing against the Red Storm.
