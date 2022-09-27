Read full article on original website
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
How eight Western Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Western Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
CAMP: Oilers entering the second stage of Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Training Camp Stage Two: Activate. Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, his coaching staff and management began their evaluations of the 52 players (five goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards) in attendance at Oilers Training Camp during the first seven days that featured medicals, meetings, practices and three pre-season games.
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-3 loss by the Jets on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Both teams were sporting orange decals on their helmets ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. Veteran Brendan Gallagher finally made his preseason debut for head coach...
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
Beniers of Kraken, Power of Sabres among 12 rookies to watch this season
Eklund, Holtz, Johnson, Quinn others who could make impact. The Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken could each have as many as two rookies in the lineup, leading a talented group of first-year players hoping to make an impact when the 2022-23 season begins Oct. 7. Here are 12...
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
In a match that started with chippy play, a persistent effort brought the Kraken back from a two-goal deficit to earn an overtime win. The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Devils Open Home-And-Home with Rangers | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils look to remain undefeated in the preseason with their third game taking place against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus...
Ducks Sign Defensemen Hinds to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract. Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.
Ducks Assign Five Players to CHL Clubs, Release Cote from PTO
Gage Alexander - G (Swift Current of WHL) Nathan Gaucher - C (Quebec of the QMJHL) Tyson Hinds - D (Sherbrooke of the QMJHL) Sean Tschigerl - C (Calgary of WHL) Olen Zellweger - D (Everett of WHL) Released from PTO:. Charles Cote - D Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster...
