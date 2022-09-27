ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 124

Philip Morris
3d ago

I wonder if her daughter sent her to the store to buy these things making up some story as to why she needed them and that's why the mom doesn't look distressed or panicked?

Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

Oooboy.. Daughters looking real suspicious to me.. Betting it was the Daughter & Boyfriend. Of course she'd Venmo herself mom's money beforehand.. she sent that they won't let me go text from her mom's phone to hers too I'm sure.Oooo I hope they catch this one.

Shadowfax
2d ago

Strange, there are less painful ways to commit suicide, than burning yourself. I got the impression that someone else asked her to pick these items up, for another purpose. Apparently, she believed what she was being told, not realizing that they would be used to kill her. If the daughter was at the store the day before, she's the one to be interrogating. Probably a plot to access the money for drugs, and eliminate the victim. Absolutely, sickening and horrific, my condolences to her family and friends.

On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body

In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
ATHENS, GA
